Vinton Steel, Braven Environmental Invest $374M In Texas

Vinton Steel will invest more than $229 million and create over 180 new jobs in an expansion of its El Paso, Texas advanced manufacturing facility that recycles ferrous scrap into new steel products.

“We are excited to announce this transformative upgrade at Vinton Steel, which has been a cornerstone of our community since 1962,” said Vinton Steel Chairman and Kyoei Steel America, LLC President Kitada. “With the support of our parent company, Kyoei Steel Group, we are not just expanding our capacity but are also leading the charge towards sustainability with our state-of-the art new green steel-making process. This is a testament to our dedication to both economic and environmental stewardship in the Borderplex region.”

“Vinton Steel is a critical part of the Texas steel manufacturing sector,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This is the kind of capital-intensive project that JETI can help support. We want to ensure that companies like Vinton Steel thrive, and we want Texas employees to earn a better paycheck from a high-demand job like steelmaking. With more than 180 new jobs and a $229 million investment, Vinton Steel is making a Texas-sized investment in the future of El Paso County and is an important part in the stronger, more prosperous Texas we are building.”

Vinton Steel will invest $229 million in El Paso facility, creating 180 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Kybele)

Vinton Steel is a mini-mill that produces steel with electric arc furnace (EAF) technology and uses ferrous scrap as a primary raw material. The steel making facility consists of two EAFs and a continuous casting and rolling mill that recycles more than 250,000 tons per year. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,504,000 has also been extended to Vinton. In addition, the company received a $12,000 veteran created job bonus.

Gov. Abbott was joined at the announcement by Vinton Steel Chairman Masahiro Kitada, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Vinton Mayor Rachel Quintana, and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela.

“Today’s announcement of Vinton Steel’s expansion is a significant step forward for economic development in our region,” said Barela. “I want to extend my gratitude to Senator César Blanco and Representative Joe Moody for their support, as well as a special thanks to Governor Abbott and his Economic Development & Tourism Office for their instrumental role in this project. Their leadership has paved the way for this $230 million investment by Kyoei Steel Group, which will not only double their steel production capacity with the innovative ‘Green City Mill Flex’ process but also foster sustainable economic growth for our region.”

Braven Environmental To Invest $145M In Texarkana

Braven Environmental will open a state-of-the-art advanced recycling facility in Texarkana. The project will create more than $145 million in capital investment.

“As we evaluate and prioritize locations for our next Braven sites, the support of state and local governments plays a critical role in our decision-making process,” said Braven Environmental CEO Jim Simon. “We deeply appreciate the strong support we’ve received from the Governor’s Office of the great State of Texas, Hooks ISD, and the TexAmericas Center.”

“Texas is where today’s products are made using tomorrow’s technologies,” said Gov. Abbott. “With a $145 million investment in a state-of-the-art advanced recycling facility in Texarkana, Braven Environmental is making a significant investment in the future of Bowie County and our great state. As we compete both nationally and globally in industry sectors critical for continued growth, economic incentive tools such as the JETI program help us attract new business investments and good-paying jobs to ensure communities across the state can thrive. Working together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

Braven Environmental will invest $145 million in Texarkana facility. (Photo: Braven Environmental)

“We are thrilled to see Braven Environmental’s expansion occurring through the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation Act at TexAmericas Center,” said TexAmericas Center Executive Director & CEO Scott Norton. “Our ability to work with Bowie County, Texarkana College, Hooks ISD, and the regional utility providers to meet the unique needs of Braven Environmental reinforces TexAmericas Center’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability within the Texarkana region. Braven’s investment will not only enhance our growing green energy and sustainability sectors but also create valuable, quality job opportunities for our citizens, while strengthening and diversifying our local economy. The Board of Directors and staff of TexAmericas Center look forward to continuing to work alongside Braven and other forward-thinking companies as we build a brighter, more sustainable future for all Texans.”

“Hooks ISD is excited to begin a new relationship with Braven Environmental,” said Hooks ISD Board of Trustees in a statement. “The opportunity to enter into the mutually beneficial agreement created with the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation program will provide substantial job and economic growth in our community well into the future. We look forward to a strong working relationship and the changes that will be afforded within our community.”