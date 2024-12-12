Investing in Each Other

Virginia works enthusiastically with new and expanding employers that create a high standard of living for Virginians and enhance local and state economies through increased revenue growth. Incentives are Virginia’s investment in its economic future and a business decision for both the Commonwealth and the company. As a result, they must make good fiscal sense for all parties. Virginia continues to demonstrate a willingness to invest in those who invest in the Commonwealth.

Designed to target the needs of the company and the development plans of localities and the state, Virginia offers a variety of performance-based incentives. From tax credits to tax exemptions, Virginia continues to demonstrate its willingness to invest in those who invest and reinvest in the Commonwealth.