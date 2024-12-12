Contact Us

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles.

Mount Rogers Regional Partnership’s strategic East Coast location is the driving force. 
Investing in Each Other

Virginia works enthusiastically with new and expanding employers that create a high standard of living for Virginians and enhance local and state economies through increased revenue growth. Incentives are Virginia’s investment in its economic future and a business decision for both the Commonwealth and the company. As a result, they must make good fiscal sense for all parties. Virginia continues to demonstrate a willingness to invest in those who invest in the Commonwealth.

Designed to target the needs of the company and the development plans of localities and the state, Virginia offers a variety of performance-based incentives. From tax credits to tax exemptions, Virginia continues to demonstrate its willingness to invest in those who invest and reinvest in the Commonwealth.

America’s Next Great Destination

The Mount Rogers Region is the crossroads of two major interstates, I-81 and I-77, and serves as a prime southwest Virginia location for current and future residents, visitors and companies. Known for its beautiful mountain views, the Mount Rogers Region has convenient access to many outdoor amenities, as well as distribution advantages for its business industries. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage. Explore the six localities in this unique area to learn more about the prospects of the Mount Rogers Region.

Incentives

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

