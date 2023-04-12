[VIDEO] Valdosta, Lowndes County: Building A Workforce Pipeline

Watch the video to see why Valdosta-Lowndes, GA is rated Top 10 in positive job growth, with 545 jobs added in 2021-2022. Numbers are key. Start with size: A labor force of 160,000 within 45 miles. Then add quality: A 94% high school graduation rate; nearly 4,000 CTAE students; average worker age of 31; plus the 100 career-technical programs at Wiregrass Technical College, all in a force strengthened by 3,500+ skilled veterans. Let us work for you. Find out more about #buildlowndes at https://www.buildlowndes.com.