Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

From advanced manufacturing to life sciences,
Minnesota is home to businesses as diverse as our workforce. 
Minnesota is home to: 

• The #1 health tech cluster in the world (Medical Alley)

• The top-rated airport in the U.S. (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport)

• One of the highest per capita concentrations of Fortune 500s (17 companies) 

• Over 1,200 foreign-owned businesses   

• Hundreds of thousands of small and emerging businesses and a thriving startup ecosystem   

In Minnesota, businesses have a legacy of building things that last while changing the global economy for the better. Whether a company is opening its doors for the first time or expanding, business leaders agree that Minnesota is the Star of the North.

Explore Minnesota

With a diverse economy built on industry-leading companies, thriving small businesses, high innovation rates, world-class infrastructure and a skilled, educated, and engaged workforce, there’s room for everyone to thrive.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

