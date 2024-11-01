Camp Hall provides a one-of-a-kind approach to industrial space – one that is designed for today’s workforce so that modern businesses can thrive. Developed by Santee Cooper in partnership with the S.C. Department of Commerce, Berkeley County, and electric cooperatives, Camp Hall provides:
- Unparalleled infrastructure and on-site provisions
- Global access via a connected interstate, rail systems, nearby
airports and deepwater ports
- A diverse workforce of over 500,000 within 1 hour of the Charleston market
- In-place zoning entitlements and wetland permit