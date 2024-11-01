2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Camp Hall provides a one-of-a-kind approach to industrial space – one that is designed for today’s workforce so that modern businesses can thrive. Developed by Santee Cooper in partnership with the S.C. Department of Commerce, Berkeley County, and electric cooperatives, Camp Hall provides:

  • Unparalleled infrastructure and on-site provisions
  • Global access via a connected interstate, rail systems, nearby
    airports and deepwater ports
  • A diverse workforce of over 500,000 within 1 hour of the Charleston market
  • In-place zoning entitlements and wetland permit
