Victaulic To Expand Tioga County, PA Facility, Creating 214 New Jobs

Headquartered in Easton, PA, Victaulic is investing $100 million to expand its Tioga County manufacturing plant. The company, a leading producer of grooved mechanical pipe joining and flow control systems, will create at least 214 new, full-time jobs and retain an additional 1,611 jobs across the Pennsylvania with the expansion.

“This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to creating family-sustaining jobs that positively impact our community,” said Rick Bucher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Victaulic. “The expansion will also bolster our manufacturing infrastructure, ensuring Victaulic remains the industry leader in producing high-quality, innovative solutions for the construction industry and our North American customers. Additionally, the capital investment demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth by incorporating production efficiency using the cleanest modern melting technology available. Victaulic takes pride in the fact that our solutions are manufactured using 100% recycled steel and are infinitely reconfigurable.”

With this investment, Victaulic will construct a 150,000-square-foot addition to its Lawrenceville foundry to accommodate new molding lines, melt furnaces, core machines, and automated finishing and paint equipment to help produce larger scale products. The expansion will also include a 60,000 square-foot machine shop with state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control equipment.

Victaulic received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.07 million Pennsylvania First Program grant and up to a $428,000 Workforce and Development Network grant to train workers.

“Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has been laser focused on attracting new companies and supporting existing Pennsylvania businesses like Victaulic,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We’re thrilled to support this project that will create 214 new jobs in Tioga County and inject at least $100 million into Pennsylvania’s economy.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. In 2021, Victaulic received $1.5 million through the Keystone Communities Program to help towards the purchase of the Lawrenceville facility. The company also was awarded $94,964 through the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program as part of the acquisition project.

“Victaulic’s expansion signifies a pivotal investment in the community, championing economic growth and the creation of numerous jobs, while reinforcing our dedication to local prosperity and innovation,” said Senator Gene Yaw.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments. To continue to build on this progress, Governor and Secretary Siger unveiled the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades.