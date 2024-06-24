Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger joined Versatex leadership and local leaders to announce that the company — a designer and manufacturer of sustainable outdoor living products — is investing $40 million in a project that includes new production capacity and the construction of a new, 96,500-square-foot facility at the Aliquippa Industrial Park in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The project is expected to create at least 80 new jobs, building upon the current workforce of approximately 180 employees based in Aliquippa, which is in the Pittsburgh metro area, along with more than 400 in Scranton.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments. And, the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget and Economic Development Strategy prioritizes economic development to continue to help businesses grow in Pennsylvania.

“For nearly two decades, Versatex has called Aliquippa home — and with the support of the Commonwealth, Versatex is investing $40 million in Beaver County to double its manufacturing capacity, build out an entirely new production line, and create 80 new jobs,” said Gov. Shapiro. “This is what is possible when we invest in economic development — and I want more companies to see that Pennsylvania is open for business and we are ready to work with you. That’s why my budget proposes $600 million in economic development initiatives to grow our economy, rebuild our communities, and help Pennsylvania compete to win. We can turn dirt into jobs and do big things again in Pennsylvania – but we need to invest to make it happen.”

In addition to the construction of the new facility, Versatex will also renovate its existing facility in Aliquippa. The project will allow the company to expand its production capacity for existing product lines, begin production of its new composite siding product line, and add machinery that will increase its use of recycled material in the production process. Versatex’s parent company, the AZEK Company, currently employs more than 600 employees across its Aliquippa and Scranton manufacturing locations.

Versatex produces a number of PVC trims, moldings, soffit and custom mill work for the residential renovation and new construction industries. The company was originally formed in 2004 under the name Wolfpac Technologies. In 2018, the company was acquired by The AZEK Company, a leading designer and manufacturer of low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable wood alternative outdoor living and building products, including under its TimberTech and AZEK Exteriors brands.

Wacker Chemical Expands In Lehigh Valley Region

Wacker Chemical Corp. is growing its presence in the Lehigh Valley by acquiring the assets of Bio Med Sciences. Acquiring Bio Med Sciences’ manufacturing equipment and most of its workforce will allow Wacker to expand its silicone-coated healthcare products business, under the name Wacker Silicone Manufactured Innovations LLC, in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Wacker is based in Germany and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. In addition to the medical field, its products are used in items including semiconductors, toothpaste, chewing gum, fabric softener, carpet adhesive, paints, and automotive components.

Wacker’s other location in the Lehigh Valley, in Upper Macungie Township, includes research and development and office operations.

Bio Med Sciences will retain its finished medical goods business with burn centers, hospitals, doctors’ offices, and the public. It will continue to sell products under its brand names, and to develop new products. The products will now be manufactured by Wacker Silicone Manufactured Innovations. Both companies will operate out of the same property on Postal Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.