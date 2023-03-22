Veeva Systems Plans New Engineering Hub In Kansas City

Veeva Systems, a global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, will grow its operations in the Kansas City region. The company will create more than 100 engineering, product, sales and services jobs across the Midwest over the next five years. With the option to work from home or in the office as part of Veeva’s Work Anywhere approach, the Kansas City office will serve as a hub for collaboration.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Midwest which has been a great place for us to grow technology talent,” said Greg Whitsitt, engineering director and Kansas City site leader at Veeva. “For our engineers, consultants, and sales leaders in the region, the office will be a place to build new connections and share ideas to further innovation.”

Veeva selected the Lightwell Building in downtown Kansas City for its 10,000-square-foot engineering hub. The new office will have private workspaces for focused work and carefully crafted areas for meetings and social interaction. The company joins a diverse network of nearly 300 life sciences organizations in Kansas City – representing a $9.1 billion per year industry. The life science industry employs 34,000 people in the region and Kansas City’s technology sector employs 100,000 overall.