Vantage Data Centers Invests $2B For Campus In Ohio

The global provider of hyperscale data centers will establish its first midwest U.S. campus in New Albany.

Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, is investing $2 billion to build a new campus in New Albany, Ohio. The start of construction was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by representatives from Vantage, Turner Construction Company, and leaders from local organizations.

Situated on 70 acres, the data center will provide 192 megawatts of capacity across more than 1.5 million square feet. It will be built in alignment with Vantage and Turner’s sustainability goals and will seek to achieve LEED Silver accreditation. The campus will be included in Vantage’s commitment to achieving net zero operational carbon emissions by 2030 across its global portfolio.

Ohio
Vantage Data Center will invest $2 billion to build a campus in New Albany, Ohio. (Photo: Turner Construction Company)

“We’re excited to add the Buckeye state to our growing North America platform. Ohio is a strategic market for us and our hyperscale customers, and we appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received from business, government and community leaders,” said Dana Adams, President, North America at Vantage Data Centers. “Our investment in New Albany will further strengthen the state’s economy and its reputation as a hub for technology and innovation, and we look forward to being a collaborative partner here in central Ohio.”

Representatives from Vantage, the campus’ general contractor, Turner Construction, and leaders from local organizations were present for the event. Attendees included:
• Chip Fellows, council member, New Albany City Council
• Matt McCollister, executive vice president, One Columbus
• Katy Trombitas, vice president of advancement, Columbus State Community College and Executive Director, Columbus State Foundation
• Craig Mohre, president, New Albany Community Foundation

