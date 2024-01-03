VACOM Plans $90M U.S. Headquarters In Montana

Germany-based manufacturing company expects to create up to 500 jobs at new U.S. headquarters in Lewistown, Montana by 2029.

Last month, German manufacturing company VACOM announced it will establish its United States headquarters in Lewistown, Montana. Representing an estimated $90 million investment, the new facility will create up to 500 jobs by 2029 to support VACOM’s production of vacuum mechanics, electrical feedthroughs, vacuum measurement technology, vacuum optics, and cleaning technology.

“Our state is made stronger when companies like VACOM choose to do business in Montana, providing our kids and grandkids the opportunity to thrive in a good-paying job, and raise their family in the community they love,” said Governor Greg Gianforte. “We’re thrilled to welcome VACOM, and the many good-paying jobs and opportunities it will bring, to Lewistown.”

Germany-based VACOM is an owner-managed family business focused on continuous innovation and sustainability, and currently employs around 400 employees. VACOM’s planned 40,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters facility in Lewistown will include a daycare for employees’ children and an educational center to upskill employees.

“We are very looking forward to working together with Montanans,” said VACOM CEO Jens Bergner. “They are a great people!”

VACOM joins a growing list of businesses which have recently expanded or relocated to Montana. Since Gov. Gianforte took office in January 2021, he has reformed the state’s tax code to promote business investment and job creation, attracting businesses from around the world to Montana. These projects have resulted in the creation of more than 41,000 jobs in the state.