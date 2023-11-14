Utah To Gain 300+ Jobs, Nearly $15B As Business Come To State

Two food industry companies will bring a combined 333 jobs to Utah over the next several years – investing nearly $15 billion in the state.

Utah Flour Milling expects to contribute 31 high-paying jobs to the economy as part of its five-year, $57 million investment in rural Utah’s Cache County.

“Utah Flour Mills’ presence in Cache County is not just a promising opportunity; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to economic development and job creation within our community,” said Shawn Milne, Economic Development Director of Cache County. “They will find a welcome home in Cache Valley’s agricultural culture and heritage.”

Through its Richmond, Utah, facility, Utah Flour Milling will be a supplier to nearby Campbell Snacks.

Meanwhile, in Weber County, Ya YA Foods projects adding more than 300 jobs as part of its 10-year, $92 million investment. The Toronto, Canada-based company is a leading manufacturer that specializes in “end-to-end packaging solutions” for beverage and liquid-food companies.

Incentive Program Nets More Than 200 Jobs For Rural Utah Two companies will bring a combined 274 jobs to rural Utah because of a state incentive program. Read more…

Yahya Abbas, CEO of Ya YA Foods, said this is the company’s first expansion into the U.S.

“This investment will expand our capacity, add a significant number of new jobs, and contribute to the economic growth in Weber County,” he said. “It is important for us to invest and grow in a location where there is both a good business climate and an available and skilled workforce.”

Ryan Starks, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, said the state is thrilled with the expansion.

“Supporting this expansion aligns with our economic vision of fostering growth and job opportunities,” Starks said. The many jobs that result from this expansion will enhance our economic landscape and continue to build Utah as an ideal home for the food and beverage industry.”

Check out all the latest news related to Utah economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.