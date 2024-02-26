Utah Tax Credits Assist With Expansions Across Industries

Milford Mining and Pattern will invest a combined $46 million in the state and add hundreds of jobs.

Companies across industries have chosen to expand their operations in Utah — due, in part, to tax credits.

Pattern, a global e-commerce and marketplace acceleration platform, plans to add more than 500 jobs and invest nearly $26 million in the state over the next decade, according to the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. The company received a post-performance tax reduction for the expansion efforts in Utah County.

“The global expansion Pattern has achieved since its beginnings here in Utah is remarkable, and we’re pleased about the addition of hundreds of new jobs to its home base,” said Ryan Starks, Executive Director of the Utah GOEO. “Pattern continues to set the standard for market leadership and showcases the potential our Utah companies have in creating a positive impact on both the local and global economies.”

Mars Plans $237M Nature’s Bakery Facility In Utah The new cutting-edge facility, which will create more than 190 jobs in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be fully operational in July 2025. Read more…

Companies such as Bosch, Panasonic, and Nestlé are among those that use Pattern for online sales. David Wright, Pattern CEO and Co-Founder, said Utah is a “key component” of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“We love the incredible talent pool, vibrant business climate, and world-class outdoor entertainment in the Beehive State,” Wright said. “We can’t think of a better place for our global headquarters and look forward to another decade of growth.”

Milford Mining To Add 160 Jobs, Invest $20M

Meanwhile, Milford Mining received an incentive through the state’s Rural Economic Development Tax-Increment Financing program for its plan to add 160 jobs and invest $20 million in rural Utah over the next five years, according to the GOEO.

“Utah’s rich mineral resources are a significant draw for companies seeking a supportive environment that values responsible and sustainable mining practices,” Starks said. “Utah offers a skilled workforce, excellent infrastructure, and proximity to key markets, making it a prime destination for mining ventures.”

Milford Mining is dedicated to “sustainable resource extraction and responsible environmental practices,” according to the GOEO, and prioritizes the wellbeing of its communities. Jen Wakeland, Strategic Development Director for Beaver County, said the revitalization of the mining industry in Beaver County is reminiscent of the county’s first economic boom in the mid-1800s.

“A far cry from those early days of mining, Milford Mining will bring invigorated processes, updated technologies, and will hire some of the best workforce to manage the resources produced by the mine,” Wakeland said. “As the mining tradition in our county moves forward, we are thrilled to endorse and encourage Milford Mining.”

Darin Malchus, Vice President of Milford Mining, agreed.

“Western Beaver County has historically been a location containing high-grade minerals,” said Malchus said. “Never before has copper been so important to the nation’s energy systems as it is currently. Utah’s cooperation with the mining community, combined with access to local talent were significant factors in Milford Mining’s decision to commence operations in the state.”