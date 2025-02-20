Utah: Serious Business, Great Quality Of Life

By BF Editors

From the January/February 2025 Issue

A t the start of 2025, the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah released its “37th Economic Report to the Governor” to Governor Spencer Cox’s office at the 2025 Economic Outlook & Public Policy Summit hosted by the Salt Lake Chamber. Each year, the Utah Economic Council prepares the Economic Report to the Governor in partnership with the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business and the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

This year’s report highlights the resilience of the U.S. economy in 2024 and forecasts slowing, but not stalling, economic activity for 2025.

Lake Powell is the second largest manmade lake in the United States—recognized as a premier boating destination. (Credit: Adobe Stock/Spirit of America)

“Yet again, despite some dire predictions of higher interest rates forcing a hard landing, the remarkably resilient U.S. economy flew high in 2024 as post-pandemic economic normalization continued,” said Phil Dean, Chief Economist at the Gardner Institute and co-chair of the Utah Economic Council.

“Entering 2025, the economy faces price uncertainty on various fronts. Continued sticky inflation and a large federal deficit add pressure for interest rates to remain higher for longer’” continued Dean. “The potential for immigration limitations, tariff increases, and increased energy production are other factors that could also impact prices in the coming year.”

Key highlights about Utah in the report:

Strong Utah Economy. Despite challenges, Utah’s elite economy generally continued performing at a high level. Utah’s nominal GDP surpassed $300 billion for the first time. Through three quarters of 2024, Utah’s real GDP growth rate was a leader at 4.6%. The state’s unemployment rate continued to rise from historic lows, but at 3.1% for 2024, it remained below the U.S. 4% unemployment rate. Utah’s job growth rate will likely continue to slow as housing prices will likely remain high until supply constraints are significantly eased.

Financial activities. Finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing remained the largest sectors of Utah’s GDP, at 21.9% in 2024 Q3, followed by government and government enterprises (including all local, state, and federal activity) at 11.0%, and manufacturing at 10.3%. In 2023, these sectors contributed the most real value to Utah’s GDP, producing $120.2 billion in nominal dollars. Through three quarters of 2024, Utah’s agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry grew at the fastest pace (20.4%), followed by arts, entertainment, and recreation (15.5%), and state and local government (15.5%).

Northern Utah: Ideal Place To Work, Live, And Play

Residents of Northern Utah appreciate the unique qualities of the region where they work, live, and play. Spanning an area of approximately 50 miles, this region of 635,000 people is framed by the Wasatch Mountains to the east and the Great Salt Lake to the west, offering abundant recreational and cultural opportunities.

Work. Northern Utah thrives as a hub of innovation and industry. It boasts centers of excellence in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and outdoor products manufacturing. Just 30 minutes north of Salt Lake City, Hill Air Force Base serves as a major economic driver, contributing $11 billion annually and employing over 25,000 workers who support critical missions such as depot maintenance, military logistics, and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) sustainment and development.

Prominent employers include Northrop Grumman, a global leader in defense contracting; Kimberly-Clark, a trusted name in household goods; Autoliv, a pioneer in automotive safety systems; and Lifetime Products, a globally recognized outdoor products manufacturer. Additionally, dozens of outdoor product companies call the region home, reinforcing its reputation as an outdoor industry powerhouse.

Transportation infrastructure in Northern Utah is a significant asset. With Davis and Weber Counties serving as the “Crossroads of the West.”; this strategic location connects the West Coast to the East Coast and links Canada to Mexico. Ogden, the county seat of Weber County, is just 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, which handles over 26 million passengers annually, further enhancing the region’s accessibility.

In northern Utah, the great outdoors is always within reach. The city of Ogden is home to three ski resorts, including Snowbasin. (Credit: Visit Ogden)

Live. A robust job market, strong economy, family-friendly environment, and abundant recreational opportunities make Northern Utah an exceptional place to live. The area’s success stems from a blend of pioneer heritage, a culture of hard work, and a collaborative spirit. Educational attainment is impressive, with 94% of residents over the age of 25 holding a high school diploma or higher, and 32% earning a bachelor’s degree or higher. Local institutions like Weber State University and the Ogden-Weber and Davis Technical Colleges ensure access to quality post-secondary education and workforce training.

Play. In Northern Utah, the great outdoors is always within reach. The region is home to three world-class ski resorts, including Snowbasin, which hosted downhill events during the 2002 Winter Olympics. With more than 1,000 miles of hiking and biking trails, ample opportunities for water sports, and countless options for camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking, outdoor enthusiasts will find no shortage of adventure. Utah leads the nation in outdoor recreation, generating 110,000 direct jobs, $12.3 billion in consumer spending, $3.9 billion in wages and salaries, and $856 million in tax revenue annually.

The region also offers a vibrant cultural scene, including Broadway-style plays, concerts, festivals, and nationally acclaimed cultural centers. Whether it’s enjoying a world-class ski run or attending a community event, Northern Utah delivers unforgettable experiences.

Bottom Line. Northern Utah’s combination of low tax rates, a business-friendly environment, and unparalleled quality of life make it one of the most attractive places in the nation to work, live, and play.

To find out more, visit www.nuea.org.