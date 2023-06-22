USNC Selects Alabama for Advanced Microreactor Assembly Plant

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) will invest $232 million in Gadsden, Alabama. Gadsden will be the location of the company’s MMR Assembly Plant (MAP). The highly automated facility will manufacture, assemble, test, and inspect the non-radiological modules needed to construct USNC’s industry-leading Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR). The company emphasized that no radioactive material is to be used or stored at this facility.

The decision to locate in Gadsden resulted from a yearlong search spanning 16 states and hundreds of potential sites. Primary factors evaluated included site suitability and infrastructure, skilled workforce availability, and overall project economics. USNC and the State of Alabama formalized the deal through a Project Agreement executed by Governor Kay Ivey and the company.

“We appreciate the interest and support for this effort from the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, the Alabama Department of Commerce and so many others including Governor Ivey and her talented team,” said USNC’s Chief Nuclear Officer Dan Stout. “We especially appreciate the guidance and efforts of April Gray at the Department of Commerce and David Hooks of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority in making this project a reality.”

The non-nuclear production facility represents a $232 million investment in advanced nuclear infrastructure, benefitting the community, the Southeast region, and the nation. When operational, MAP will employ 250 professional and technical workers. USNC representatives note the significant potential for expansion and export as demand for the MMR high-temperature gas reactor gains global interest and traction. There is also a high potential for USNC suppliers to establish a local presence, thereby creating even more growth and opportunity in and around Gadsden.

“Alabama is home to an impressive array of highly innovative companies, so our state is an ideal place for Ultra Safe Nuclear’s new advanced microreactor assembly plant,” Gov. Ivey said. “This unique facility will benefit the Gadsden community through a significant investment and the creation of good jobs while also reinforcing Alabama’s reputation for cutting-edge manufacturing operations.”

The 578,000 square foot factory features state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing processes and equipment and will be capable of producing up to 10 complete MMR nuclear units per year. The MAP project establishes an advanced nuclear manufacturing hub in Gadsden and the surrounding region.

MAP is a significant investment in U.S. Advanced nuclear infrastructure needed to support the Energy Transition. Construction is slated to begin in 2024 with the facility operational in 2027.