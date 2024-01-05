Universal Logistics To Create 45 Jobs In Botetourt County

The new, 254,000-square-foot facility is expected to be operational in 2025.

Universal Logistics Holdings plans to invest roughly $50 million to expand its footprint in Virginia.

The transportation and logistics company will create 45 jobs as part of the expansion, which will involve a new industrial building in Botetourt County, according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“The expansion of Universal demonstrates the region’s competitiveness in automotive manufacturing,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “The Roanoke Region is truly a center of excellence when it comes to automotive and heavy truck manufacturing with a strong portfolio of products and components.”

Botetourt Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Amy White said they are excited for the project to be located in the county in a former warehouse space.

“Universal will upgrade the use of the facility to manufacturing and will allow the talent of our community to excel,” White said. “This announcement, along with the announcement of the commercial growth, is enhancing Botetourt in every direction.”

The Roanoke-region expansion marks an “exciting phase” for the company’s heavy truck division, according to Universal CEO Tim Phillips.

“Our investment not only signifies our dedication to growth,” Phillips said, “but also underscores our pledge to contribute meaningfully to the local economy while creating employment opportunities for the community.”

The Roanoke Regional Partnership expects to see $43 million annually in economic impact from the project.