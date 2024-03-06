Unilever, Americold Invest More Than $207M To Grow In Missouri

Unilever will invest over $80M to expand its Jefferson City facility for production of Liquid I.V. Americold will invest $127M to establish its first facility in Kansas City.

Unilever will invest more than $80 million to expand its facility in Jefferson City, MO. The expansion project will add operations capabilities for the production of Liquid I.V., a brand within the company’s Health & Wellbeing business.

In January, Unilever announced a separate $25 million investment to enhance warehouse operations at its Jefferson City facility.

As part of its latest expansion, Unilever will add automated operations to make products for Liquid I.V., a science-backed functional hydration brand that has become the number one powdered hydration brand in America. Liquid I.V. was acquired by Unilever in October 2020, and joined its fast-growing Health & Wellbeing global business.

“Unilever has been part of the Jefferson City community for decades, making products for brands like Dove, Vaseline, Axe, SheaMoisture, Nexxus and TRESemmé,” said Michael Whelan, Head of Unilever’s Jefferson City factory. “We’re so happy to be adding the Liquid I.V. brand to that list as we continue investing in the Jefferson City facility.”

The Jefferson City location, which has been in operation since 1966 and employs more than 450 workers, is the first Unilever facility to manufacture products for the Health & Wellbeing portfolio. The automated operations to produce Liquid I.V. include automated packaging lines, a blending room operation, and modifications to required infrastructure, such as heating and cooling.

“Unilever’s continued growth in Jefferson City is a testament to our state’s economic strengths and the collaborative efforts of our partners,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED). “This expansion is an exciting example of a quality employer helping Missourians prosper through ongoing investment and innovation.”

Unilever will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of DED that helps businesses with recruitment and training needs.

“We’re thrilled to see a world-class manufacturer like Unilever continuing to invest right here in Jefferson City,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company has maintained operations in our capital city for decades as a leading local employer and prominent community partner. We look forward to Unilever’s success as it continues to benefit from our state’s many economic advantages.”

Americold Will Create 187 Jobs In Kansas City

Americold will invest $127 million to establish its first facility in Kansas City. The global temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services company will create 187 jobs with the project. The facility, part of Americold’s strategic collaboration with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), will allow for connection among key U.S. and Mexico markets.

Americold’s 335,000-square-foot facility will be strategically located in Kansas City to support CPKC’s Mexico Midwest Express (MMX) service, North America’s only single-line rail service offering for refrigerated shippers between U.S. Midwest markets and Mexico. By combining CPKC’s fleet of temperature-protected intermodal containers with Americold’s cold storage logistics expertise, the companies will help customers bypass truck congestion and reduce transit times, transport costs, and food waste.

“We are excited to kick off our strategic collaboration with CPKC through our new Kansas City cold storage facility, expanding Americold’s presence in an important U.S. transportation hub.” — George Chappelle, CEO, Americold

“We are excited to kick off our strategic collaboration with CPKC through our new Kansas City cold storage facility, expanding Americold’s presence in an important U.S. transportation hub,” said George Chappelle, CEO, Americold. “Combining our cold storage capabilities with CPKC’s extensive rail network enables Americold to deliver a differentiated offering to support more customers across North America. We look forward to further collaboration with CPKC to provide world-class service to more customers and strengthen the food supply chain.”

“Americold’s Kansas City facility marks the first of many new Americold warehouse facilities we intend to see built on the CPKC network as part of our strategic collaboration,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. “Our unmatched Mexico Midwest Express (MMX) premium intermodal service will enable Americold customers to transport goods between the U.S. and Mexico more efficiently and effectively than ever before. We look forward to continuing to grow with Americold as we support the cold storage ecosystem.”

Americold will benefit from the Missouri Works program, and is receiving assistance from Missouri One Start.

“Kansas City has a rich history as a center for commerce,” said Steven Anthony, Vice President of Business Development of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. “We’re at a natural crossroads for connection, so this feels like a great strategic move for Americold. Plus, we’re thrilled to be bringing nearly 190 well-paying new jobs to our great City.”

“As the most centrally located major U.S. market, Kansas City is a key industrial and transportation hub for North America,” said Chris Gutierrez, President of KC SmartPort, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “Americold’s selection of Kansas City for its first facility in partnership with CPKC reinforces our region as a top choice for operational efficiency.”