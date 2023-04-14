UNDBIO To Invest $100M In West Virginia

UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company that provides diabetic care solutions, has secured a lease with West Virginia University to build an insulin manufacturing facility in Morgantown, WV. The company will create 200 jobs within the first three years and will invest $100 million in phase one of the project.

“The mission of UNDBIO is to develop and produce state-of-the-art insulin in West Virginia,” said UNDBIO Chairman Caleb Jun said. “Our products will save human lives and improve the quality of life for those afflicted with diabetes. We are excited to see West Virginia become a mecca for manufacturing highly advanced insulin to treat diabetic patients around the world.”

According to the American Diabetes Association, 51 million persons in North America have diabetes. It’s estimated that 537 million persons have diabetes around the world.

In phase one, the facility will work to secure FDA approval for the product. After securing FDA approval, UNDBIO plans to expand, creating additional jobs in Monongalia County.

“I am thrilled to make this announcement today and to welcome UNDBIO to Almost Heaven,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “The addition of these good-paying jobs, with the potential for more in the future, is great news for Morgantown and for our entire state. The Morgantown area has a strong manufacturing history and I am proud that UNDBIO will join our growing list of successful, world-leading manufacturing companies who’ve chosen the Mountain State.”

“I join the Governor in expressing my excitement for this announcement today,” said Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce Mitch Carmichael. “This announcement, this company, this investment, and the potential for so many jobs for our hardworking West Virginians makes for a very great day. Good things are on the horizon – this is just the beginning!”