Nashville Wire Products plans to establish a new manufacturing site in McEwen, Tennessee. The facility is the company’s sixth base in the Volunteer State and will add 102 new jobs, increasing the company’s total workforce in Tennessee by 19%. In total, Nashville Wire Products plans to invest more than $20 million through the project.

“Nashville Wire Products is excited to announce the continued expansion of its partnership with the City of McEwen and Humphreys County,” said Steven Rollins, CEO of Nashville Wire Products. “McEwen is a great place to be and our growth there will help us to meet the continuing needs of our customers. Our company and the community have a long history of collaboration, and we are looking forward to embracing the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Nashville Wire Products will establish a new manufacturing facility in McEwen, Tn, investing $20 million and creating 102 jobs. (Photo: Nashville Wire Products)

“I’m proud to announce the expansion of Nashville Wire Products in Humphreys County. Tennessee is the best place to live and build a business, and I look forward to many more years of success for Nashville Wire Products as they continue to invest in the Volunteer State,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Nashville Wire Products originally started in a garage as a tool and die shop. Since then, the company has expanded to include retail displays, shelving, wire baskets and other high-quality products. Three generations later, Nashville Wire Products remains a family-owned and -operated business with 10 U.S. locations and one in Mexico.

Since 2020, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in Northern Middle Tennessee, resulting in nearly 35,000 job commitments and more than $9.9 billion in capital investments.

“Manufacturing is a critical component of what we do in Tennessee. Nashville Wire Products has been a successful, family-owned business in our state for nearly a century, and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for them,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

Newly Weds Foods To Expand Base in Cleveland, Tennessee

Newly Weds Foods, LLC plans to expand its current base in Cleveland, Tennessee. The company is in the process of investing more than $2 million and creating approximately 40 new jobs as part of the move, which will help increase product capacity.

“Newly Weds Foods is pleased to have the support of the City of Cleveland, Bradley County and the State of Tennessee. From the plant’s groundbreaking to our most recent expansion, Newly Weds Foods is proud to be a part of Southeast Tennessee’s economic growth and development,” said Phil Davis, Cleveland Plant Manager, Newly Weds Foods, LLC.

Newly Weds Foods, LLC started in 1932 in Chicago, where the company produced America’s first specialty ice cream dessert – the Newly Weds Ice Cream Cake Roll. Since then, the company has seen significant growth, and today, operates facilities in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

Newly Weds Foods will expand its facility in Cleveland, TN,investing $2 million and creating 40 jobs. (Photo: Newly Weds Foods)

“I’m proud to announce Newly Weds Foods’ second expansion in the Volunteer State. This expansion will create about 40 new, high-quality jobs for workers in Bradley County. Newly Weds Foods has been a valued part of the Cleveland community for decades, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth in the coming years,” said Gov. Lee.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 40 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in nearly 5,700 job commitments and more than $2.6 billion in capital investments.

“It’s not lost on us that companies can choose anywhere across the nation, but they choose Tennessee. Not only has Newly Weds Foods already put down roots here, but also their success is leading them to expand. I thank all our partners who were involved with this project, and I’m grateful this company made the choice to expand in Bradley County,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.