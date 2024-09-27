Contact Us

In Arizona, Two Green Industry Firms Choose Greater Phoenix

Terraline's engineering headquarters will create 30 jobs, and Blue Polymers is building in Buckeye, creating 60 jobs.

Terraline, an electric truck company, plans to establish a new engineering headquarters in greater Phoenix, Arizona. The company is expected to create 30 new skilled engineering jobs. Terraline’s engineering headquarters will be the focal point of development for its new 500+ mile battery electric long haul Class 8 truck.  

Arizona has welcomed Terraline with open arms,” said Graham Doorley, Founder and CEO of Terraline. “Their business-friendly environment, exceptional engineering talent, and reduced operations costs made moving to Arizona from California an easy choice. I especially want to thank the for their continued support of Terraline.”

Arizona
Terraline is locating its engineering headquarters in Arizona. (Image: Terraline)

“Terraline’s new engineering headquarters is an exciting addition to Arizona’s growing electric vehicle industry,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The new facility showcases Arizona’s attractiveness as a destination for cutting-edge innovations and startups. We’ve been proud to work with Graham Doorley and the Terraline team for the past two years and are incredibly excited to see their operations take off.”

Established in 2021, Terraline manufactures the Tangra LH1, a Class-8 clean-sheet, battery-electric, long-range, heavy truck with over 500 miles of range designed to eliminate CO2 emissions and decarbonize freight fleets. The company’s electric truck operations add to Arizona’s electric vehicle ecosystem that includes electric vehicle manufacturers, and parts suppliers.

Blue Polymers To Build New Facility In Buckeye, Creating 60 Jobs

Also in the Greater Phoenix region, Blue Polymers broke ground on its newest innovative recycled plastics production facility, which will support sustainable packaging manufacturing across the western United States. The 162,000-square-foot facility is expected to create more than 60 highly skilled permanent local jobs when it opens in Buckeye in the second half of 2025.

The Blue Polymers facility will specialize in recycled polyethylene, commonly found in milk jugs and laundry detergent bottles, and polypropylene, used in consumer packaging like margarine tubs and yogurt cups. These plastics will be processed and formulated into drop-in solutions for the packaging industry.

“Blue Polymers was created to meet the need for high-quality recycled plastics for use in consumer packaging and other applications,” said Tim Oudman, Senior Vice President, Sustainability Innovation at Republic Services and a member of Blue Polymers’ board of directors. “We’re grateful to the City of Buckeye and the Arizona Commerce Authority for their support for this project, as well as to our development partners at Merit, FCL Builders and Butler Design Group.”

Arizona
Blue Polymers broke ground on new production facility in Buckeye, AZ. (Photo: Blue Polymers)

Phoenix-based Republic Services, a joint venture partner in Blue Polymers, is developing a network of regional plastics recycling facilities called Polymer Centers. These centers, the first of their kind in North America, produce color-sorted recycled plastics directly from Republic’s national curbside collection operations. Each Republic Polymer Center will be paired with a Blue Polymers facility; the Buckeye facility will process materials from Republic’s Las Vegas Polymer Center, which opened in late 2023.

Blue Polymers’ facilities aim to support package-to-package circularity, with an annual production target of 300+ million pounds of recycled resins. The Buckeye facility joins the previously announced Indianapolis location as part of Blue Polymers’ network of four regional facilities.

“We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of Blue Polymers’ recycled plastics production facility in Buckeye,” said Watson. “The addition of this facility adds to Arizona’s leadership in sustainable technologies while creating more jobs for Arizona residents.”

“This regional recycling plant solidifies Buckeye’s commitment to bringing high-quality, advanced manufacturing jobs to our residents,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “Blue Polymers’ investment in the city, along with their innovative strategies to use recycled plastics for everyday consumer products, will ensure we remain a vibrant, sustainable community.”

Check out all the latest news related to Arizona economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

