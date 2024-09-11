Two Manufacturers Move To South Carolina, Creating 153 Jobs

Unified Resources in Display (Unified Resources), an innovative retail and merchandising agency selected Jasper County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $14 million investment will create 143 new jobs. Unified Resources is relocating manufacturing operations from New Jersey to a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Hardeeville Commerce Park located in Hardeeville.

“Unified Resources is excited to launch this new manufacturing and assembly location to better serve our customers. Jasper County not only provides the perfect location for reaching our customers and markets, but with the Savannah port so close and the proven workforce in the area, we will have all the capabilities we need to produce the finest products for our customers,” said Unified Resources in Display CEO James Ackerman.

With more than 30 years of experience, Unified Resources designs, manufactures, and assembles permanent and semi-permanent point of purchase displays. The company’s services drive sales and build brand commitment for leading brands and retailers worldwide.

“We are proud Unified Resources has selected South Carolina for its newest operation. This significant $14 million investment in Jasper County will greatly benefit the region, and we extend our congratulations on this announcement,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

Operations are expected to be online in April 2025.

ARKU Inc To Operate Out Of Spartanburg County, SC

ARKU Inc. a leader in sheet metal leveling and deburring, selected Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The multimillion-dollar investment will create approximately 10 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new facility in Greer, SC which will allow us to extend our first-class leveling services to metalworking companies throughout the Southeast. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing precision solutions and enhancing production efficiency,” said ARKU Inc. President Nicholas Miller.

ARKU Inc. to operate out of Spartanburg County, SC, creating 10 new jobs. (Photo: ARKU Inc.)

Founded in Germany in 1928, ARKU is a family-owned manufacturer of sheet metal levelers, deburring machines and coil lines. The company’s technologies and machines improve metal quality and increase process reliability during production. ARKU’s new operation will offer contract leveling for parts, sheets and plates, servicing sheet metal fabricators and automotive suppliers across the Southeast.

“We are delighted to welcome ARKU Inc. to the Palmetto State. The company’s decision to locate and create jobs in Spartanburg County is a great vote of confidence in our state and workforce, and we look forward to supporting ARKU in the years ahead,” said Gov. McMaster.

“ARKU Inc. selecting Spartanburg County and South Carolina for its newest operation shows South Carolina is an ideal place for doing business. The company’s multimillion-dollar investment will be impactful in the Upstate, creating new opportunities for our people and adding to the region’s impressive manufacturing industry,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

Operations are expected to be online in September 2024.