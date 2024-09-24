Two Louisiana Manufacturers Investing Nearly $100M To Expand

Procter & Gamble will increase production capacity and install advanced production lines at its Alexandria, Louisiana facility in Rapides Parish. With this $96.7 million investment, the company expects to create 15 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $70,000 while retaining 572 current positions. Since 1969, the Alexandria manufacturing facility has produced fabric care products for P&G brands, including the Tide detergent brand,. The site was one of the first to start producing Tide Pods in 2012.



“P&G proudly continues to invest in our Alexandria community by expanding our manufacturing capability, allowing us to serve and delight consumers with market-leading products made right here in Louisiana,” P&G Alexandria plant Manager Tarek Habib said. “Our partnership with local, parish and state government has been critical to our sustained growth in the community for over a half-century.”

Construction on the project is expected to take place over the next two years.

Photo: Proctor & Gamble

“At LED we often say that if you use it, need it or eat it, a Louisiana company probably helped to make it,” said Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Continued reinvestment from industry leaders like P&G is proof positive that our state’s manufacturing infrastructure and workforce are second to none. Thank you to P&G for their 55-year commitment to central Louisiana. LED is equally committed to supporting their growth over the next half-century.”



Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in the creation of 35 indirect new jobs for a total of 50 potential new jobs in the Central Region.



“We continue to appreciate the investment P&G makes in our parish,” Rapides Parish Police Jury President Joe Bishop said. “We know they can invest in other locations, but continue to grow here. In addition to jobs and capital investment, they contribute to many area nonprofit and community projects.”



To secure the project, LED offered P&G a competitive incentives package including a $1 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements and equipment. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.



“One of the many reasons that P&G is a bedrock component of central Louisiana’s manufacturing community is their commitment to constant innovation,” Louisiana Central President Jim Clinton said. “The jobs and capital investment that accompany this latest expansion are direct products of that commitment. Louisiana Central celebrates P&G’s continuing and growing presence in our region and we thank them for being a great corporate citizen.”

In Baton Rouge, Fabricated Steel Products Adding Robotic Assembly

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Fabricated Steel Products, Inc. is expanding its facility with a $3.2 million investment that will add state-of-the-art technology, enhance overall productivity and efficiency, and create new jobs. A new robotic assembly and welding line is expected to increase the company’s production of structural steel by 50%.



FSP expects to create 15 direct new jobs while retaining 75 positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 22 indirect new jobs, for a total of 37 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

“This project underscores our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to create new jobs for our community while supporting our mission to set new benchmarks for efficiency in the steel fabrication industry,” FSP President Blake Tabor said.

Image: Louisiana Economic Development

The expansion will add 5,600 square feet of advanced fabrication space at FSP’s facility in Baton Rouge. Construction is expected to begin next month and conclude in April 2025. The company estimates 10 construction jobs will be created at peak construction.



“It is gratifying to see a company that has been in operation for nearly 40 years continue to grow and thrive in Louisiana,” LED Secretary Bourgeois said. “We want to thank FSP for its commitment to Louisiana workers and its unwavering support of industry around the state.”



FSP was founded in 1986 with one shop in Baton Rouge to support Louisiana’s petrochemical industry. The company has since added multiple locations to provide high-quality structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication, steel detailing, and engineered connection design solutions for customers across the Gulf Coast in a range of sectors including oil and gas, food processing, automotive, and defense.



“We are delighted to celebrate the expansion of Fabricated Steel Products in Baton Rouge,” said Lori Melancon, Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO. “We’re proud to support their growth and grateful to our partners, whose collaboration made this investment possible.”

“As Baton Rouge continues to grow and attract innovative industries, the expansion of Fabricated Steel Products marks an exciting milestone for our local economy,” Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. “This investment not only strengthens our region’s manufacturing capacity but also underscores the resilience and vitality of our city. We are proud to see companies like FSP choose Baton Rouge for their growth, creating skilled, well-paying jobs that contribute to the overall economic well-being of our community.”



LED offered FSP a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $150,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure and equipment, subject to approval by the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.