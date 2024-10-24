Two Defense Firms Expanding In Texas

Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, has launched its newest operation on the Tech Port San Antonio campus — South Texas’ vast innovation hub operated by Port San Antonio. DDC positions its new location at Capital Factory, one of the state’s leading technology accelerators within the Boeing Center at Tech Port. This expansion underscores the family of companies’ commitment to innovation and reinforces its growing presence in the defense community. As it ramps up operations, the organization expects to employ up to 75 local team members co-located with clients in the region.

“San Antonio is a dynamic community that promotes cutting-edge technology and innovation,” said Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of DDC. “Establishing this office aligns with our objectives to expand our presence in the rapidly growing defense community. This investment not only fuels regional growth and client impact, but also allows us to contribute to the local economy and innovation ecosystem.”

Tech Port San Antonio is the newest location for Diné Development Corp., where the tech solutions provider will expand its presence in the defense community. (Photo: Adobe Stock/melhak)

“We’re proud to welcome another industry leader to our flourishing community of talented innovators,” said Jim Perschbach, President and CEO of Port San Antonio. “On our Tech Port campus, and with the support of many partners across the community, the DDC team will be able to tap into a unique ecosystem focused on developing important connections between talent, education, and industry. We look forward to supporting the team as it establishes its newest operation and builds momentum well into the future.”

The new office aims to expand DDC’s footprint within the Department of Defense, positioning the organization for planned contract growth with core customers in the San Antonio region. For 20 years, the family of companies has delivered global enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions for the U.S. Air Force, along with health IT data and engineering solutions in support of the Defense Health Agency and other DOD healthcare agencies.

“We are thrilled to establish this office in a premier defense technology hub,” commented Jeff Abney, DDC Vice President of Growth and Strategy, DOD. “We look forward to building on our strong partnerships with defense clients, including the Air Force and DHA, to advance their vital missions in support of the U.S. military.”

“We are pleased to welcome the DDC family of companies’ expansion in San Antonio, a testament to the region’s thriving technology, defense, and innovation environment,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO of Greater SATX. “DDC will be able to achieve significant growth milestones operating within the dynamic Tech Port campus, contributing to the overall economic strength and vibrancy of our community while creating new advanced technology jobs in AI, engineering, cybersecurity, and more for San Antonians.”

At TexAmericas Center, Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions Expands Its Presence

In Bowie County, TX, Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions (CNAS), a Cherokee Federal company, has expanded its footprint at TexAmericas Center, a premier industrial park, to accommodate its continued growth and service to defense customers.

CNAS is opening an additional 16,000-square-foot building at TexAmericas Center to provide storage and office space to facilitate its growth. The expansion will build on its long-standing relationship with partners also operating at industrial park. Several Cherokee Federal companies are longtime tenants of TexAmericas Center, and the additional lease increases its total footprint to four buildings spanning 165,000 square feet, making it the second largest lessee on TexAmericas Center’s property.

TexAmericas Center, a mixed-used industrial park in the Texarkana region, is home to numerous defense firms. (Photo: TexAmericas Center)

“We have a great working relationship with TexAmericas Center,” said Shane Mears, Site Manager of Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions. “With our increased growth and continuous effort to lease more space, TexAmericas Center has been easy to work with, treating us well and accommodating facility modifications to meet our needs.”

“We are excited to see Cherokee’s continued growth to benefit their customers and our region,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “They remain a valued tenant, and we look forward to their continued success and impact for all they serve.”

Cherokee Federal leases additional properties at TexAmericas Center under two of its defense industry companies: