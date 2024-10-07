Two Brick Makers Invest $10.5M In South Carolina Expansions

I n Wallace, South Carolina, Palmetto Brick is building a new robotic packaging system that will make it one of the most technologically advanced brick manufacturers in the U.S. Palmetto Brick is one of the largest family-owned brick manufacturers in the Southeast. The company employs 115 people company-wide with an annual capacity of 90,000,000 bricks per year.

“This new packaging system means that none of our bricks will be touched by human hands until the brick mason puts them into the wall,” commented Kevin Light, Vice President, Palmetto Brick. “We already had one plant that was fully robotic but this new project gives both of our plants this awesome technology.”

“This new packaging system makes us one of the few brick manufacturers in the country that has two plants that are both packaging robotically,” said Palmetto Brick President Andy Rogers. “Having been a past Chairman of the Marlboro County Economic Development Partnership, it really makes me appreciate how Marlboro County is dedicated to not only seeking new industries but is steadfast in their support of our existing industry.”

“Marlboro County is in the business of creating better opportunities for everyone,” said Marlboro County Council Chairman Anthony Woods. “Available product, abundant infrastructure and a talented workforce were key components to this announcement. Palmetto Brick has been in Marlboro County for over 105 years and we are going to ensure they’re here for many more years to come. “

“Marlboro County is the gateway to everywhere and has acres of opportunity,” remarked Tonny McNeil, Executive Director, Marlboro County Economic Development. “We are centrally located between I-74, I-20, I-95 and within a day’s drive of 75 percent of the U.S. population. Marlboro County has a low cost of living which equates to a low cost of doing business which means that any business that locates in our community will thrive. Our economic development garden is growing and bearing fruit. Today’s announcement is the perfect example of that. We were very happy to assist Palmetto Brick with this expansion”

In August, another brick manufacturer announced its own South Carolina expansion: US Brick is investing $5.5 million to expand its operations in Richland County, creating 33 new jobs. US Brick will modernize its facility with a secondary kiln and manufacturing line, doubling capacity and strengthening its position as one of the leading clay brick manufacturers in the U.S. The new operations are being phased in and will be completely online by the end of 2025

Founded as Carolina Ceramics in Columbia in 1939, the company became US Brick when it was acquired in 2020. Charleston-based US Brick has the capacity to produce 350 million bricks annually across its manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, Alabama, Indiana and Tennessee.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to expand our operations in Richland County and consider this a significant milestone for US Brick,” said US Brick LLC Columbia President Robert E. Coker. “As we phase in operations to be fully online in 2025, we remain committed to supporting our local community and are excited to build a brighter future together with the people of South Carolina.”

Evonik Breaks Ground In Charleston

In Berkeley County, global silica producer Evonik has broken ground on an expansion of its Charleston site. The project will boost the production capacity of precipitated silica by 50% to meet increasing demand from the tire industry, particularly for green tires in the U.S.

“North America is a crucial growth region for us,” said Guido Skudlarek, Evonik’s President North America. “This investment in the Charleston site underscores our dedication to meeting regional growth and customer needs. We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that offer significant benefits to our customers.”

From left: Adam Jones, Site Manager at Evonik;, Steve Davis, Berkeley County District 8 Councilman; Matt Romaine, Americas Product Line Head – Rubber Fillers at Evonik; Guido Skudlarek, President North America at Evonik; Lauren Kjeldsen, President Smart Materials Division at Evonik; Emmanuel Auer, Head of Business Line Silica at Evonik; Laurent Wattebled, Head of Rubber Silica at Evonik; Stefan Koerner, Vice President Production & Technology, Silica Americas at Evonik. (Photo: Evonik)

The expansion at Evonik’s Charleston site will enhance local supply chains for the tire industry and introduce circular raw materials to manufacture ULTRASIL® Silica, aligning with the sustainability goals of the tire sector.

Silica is essential for producing fuel-efficient tires, which can reduce fuel consumption by up to eight percent compared to conventional tires. The demand for such tires in North America is growing rapidly, driven by the need for improved fuel efficiency and reduced rolling resistance.

Evonik has consistently invested in modernizing its silica production and making strategic acquisitions globally to strengthen its business. The Charleston facilities are part of a network of 18 precipitated silica production sites worldwide. Evonik’s focus on sustainability is a core aspect of the expansion project.

“With this expansion, our Charleston site will become a key hub for sustainable silica products in North America,”commented Lauren Kjeldsen, Head of the Smart Materials Division, which includes the silica business. “The site’s strategic location, dedicated workforce, and advanced silica processing capabilities make it ideal for this expansion.”

Evonik has received investment incentives from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Berkeley County Economic Development to expand its precipitated silica production at the Charleston location.