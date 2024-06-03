TTM Technologies Expanding Workforce In Connecticut

The manufacturer of radio frequency components is planning to invest in growth opportunities, creating more than 120 jobs at its Stafford, CT locations.

Global manufacturer TTM Technologies recently announced plans to expand its workforce at the company’s two Stafford, Connecticut locations. The California-based company manufactures technology solutions, including radio frequency components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and advanced printed circuit boards.

TTM is planning to invest in modernization and growth opportunities for its customer base, which supports national security objectives, by adding employees and capital investments. Adding more than 120 jobs in Connecticut is helping TTM streamline critical Department of Defense microelectronics programs.

Phil Titterton, COO of TTM Technologies, said the company “is pleased to bring this expansion of capability and opportunity for workforce growth to Stafford and Stafford Springs. The engagement by Governor Ned Lamont, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and AdvanceCT was invaluable in our decision to expand TTM’s Connecticut facilities. This successful process has allowed all involved to better understand the importance and criticality of U.S.-made printed circuit boards. We appreciate these partnerships and the community as TTM continues to grow our diverse and dedicated workforce in Connecticut.”

“Connecticut has a robust defense and technology sector,” said Dan O’Keefe, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. “TTM is an essential part of our state’s advanced manufacturing industry and plays a critical role in our national defense ecosystem. We are proud that they have decided to expand their business here in Connecticut.”

“Connecticut has the 23rd highest GDP in the country but is the third smallest state,” said John Bourdeaux, President and CEO of AdvanceCT. “We punch well above our weight in manufacturing and exported goods. Companies like TTM and their decision to continue investing in our state are an important part of the larger economic story of Connecticut.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development supports TTM’s growth by providing up to $867,155 in tax rebates contingent on the company creating and retaining 124 full-time jobs over seven years.