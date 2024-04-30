Trew Expanding SW Ohio Manufacturing, Development Campus

In Southwest Ohio, automated material handling provider Trew, LLC will invest $1 million to carry out its third major expansion in five years. The company recently entered a long-term lease for 263,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space, bringing its total in the region to nearly 500,000 square feet.

Trew delivers intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution and manufacturing clients enabling operations to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately. The expansion project will further accelerate Trew’s growth and create an additional 190 full-time jobs in Southwest Ohio.

“The material handling automation market and our clients’ fulfillment and distribution capabilities continue to rapidly transform,” said Trew CEO Alfred Rebello. “The expansion to our campus will continue to fuel our growth. This region has a strong tradition of high-quality material handling labor and the manufacturing infrastructure that our clients and partners can trust in that Trew will continue deliver innovative solutions on-time.”

Trew will move its headquarters and Ohio-based manufacturing into a facility in West Chester, OH while its existing Fairfield, OH facility a short distance away will become its Innovation and Support Center, allowing for the continued development and expansion of its TEC showplace. Trew will also continue to operate its Milwaukee-based manufacturing facility.

Trew worked with several state and local partners, including JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development and REDI Cincinnati, to obtain support for assistance with the growth and job-creating project. Trew chose Ohio for its expansion and investments due to the availability of engineering talent, speed at which expanded manufacturing infrastructure can be brought online, accessibility to multiple customers who have retail and e-commerce distribution centers, and the willingness of organizations to help businesses access resources to enable growth.

As part of Trew’s latest expansion project, the Ohio Department of Development approved an extension of a Job Creation Tax Credit for a previous expansion that created 100 positions. JobsOhio, which worked alongside REDI Cincinnati on the expansion, also plans to provide assistance for the project, with details to be announced after a final agreement is executed. The incentive package allows Trew to accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and creating world-class manufacturing, innovation and client support facilities in the region.

“Innovative companies like Trew are looking to Ohio when developing the latest high-speed solutions as the material handling industry continues to evolve,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Southwest Ohio has the engineering talent to grow Trew’s advanced sortation and supporting software capability as well as easy access to retail and e-commerce distribution centers to meet rising demand.”

“Trew creating a headquarters in Cincinnati and announcing a third expansion in less than five years showcases the innovation and extensive support for businesses to thrive and grow in our region,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “Our region’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to be bolstered by commitments like Trew’s, reaching $16.4 billion in gross regional product and nearly 143,000 workers.”

Nuvo Packaging To Establish First Ohio Operations In Columbus

In another advanced manufacturing project, earlier this month Nuvo Packaging, LLC announced it will establish its first Ohio operations in Columbus. The manufacturer of recyclable food packaging will create 100 jobs with its $10 million investment.

Nuvo Packaging was searching for a new facility to manufacture plastic packaging made from APET virgin and recycled material for the food industry. The Columbus facility, which will be upgraded with the latest machinery and equipment, was previously operated by Genpak, which closed in 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of our first operation in Ohio,” said Ira Maroofian, CEO of Pinnpack and Nuvo Packaging. “Columbus offers a strategic location and a skilled workforce, making it an ideal choice for our expansion efforts. We are confident that our investment in this new facility will not only enable us to better serve our clients, but also contribute to the economic growth of the region.”