Transforming Fukushima, Japan Into A “Region Of Recovery”

A dozen years after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake — which triggered a tsunami that caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster — the Fukushima Prefectural Government has released a new video that highlights the area’s current status. The video features disaster recovery progress and successes since the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, and focuses on the prefecture’s transformation from a disaster stricken region to a “region of hope.”

Since the earthquake and the death and destruction that followed in its wake, Fukushima Prefecture has been striving steadily toward reconstruction with support and encouragement from home and abroad.

Featuring evacuees returning to their homes, carbon neutrality goals, the introduction of a new variety of strawberry, and economic development and infrastructure programs, the “Fukushima Now” video introduces the prefecture 12 years after the triple disaster.

Highlights of the video include: