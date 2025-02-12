Contact Us

Tractor Supply Company Will Invest $225M For Idaho Distribution Center

The rural lifestyle retailer's Nampa distribution operation will create 500 jobs and serve 200+ stores in the region.

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, plans to construct a new distribution center in Nampa, Idaho. The approximately 865,000-square-foot facility is expected to create more than 500 new full-time jobs for local residents and represents a nearly $225 million investment in the local economy. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in spring 2025, with an anticipated completion in late 2026/early 2027 .

“Nampa stood out as an ideal site as we evaluated distribution center locations to better serve our customers in the Pacific Northwest region,” said Colin Yankee, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply. “Nampa has a rich agricultural history and a strong sense of community, characteristics that align with our Company’s Mission and Values. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have played an integral role in bringing this exciting project to the region. We look forward to investing further in Canyon County while making it even easier for Tractor Supply customers to find everything they need for Life Out Here.”

The distribution center will eventually serve more than 200 Tractor Supply stores located throughout the Pacific Northwest, including nearby stores in Middleton, Kuna, and Emmett, Idaho. This is the Company’s first distribution center located in the Pacific Northwest. It will be built with the goal of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Idaho
Tractor Supply Company will invest $225 million in new Nampa, ID distribution center, creating 500 jobs. (Photo: Tractor Supply Company)

“Nampa’s strong agricultural roots and talented workforce make it an ideal location for Tractor Supply’s newest distribution center,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “We are excited to welcome Tractor Supply’s substantial investment in Nampa, creating over 500 new jobs and additional economic opportunities across Idaho.”

“As Tractor Supply chose Nampa for the location of their new distribution center, we appreciate that they worked with our community, exceeding fire and building safety standards,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling. “While providing products for the hobby farmer to the full-time farmer, we also applaud the support Tractor Supply gives to local agriculturally-related educational programs. Welcome to Nampa!”

Tractor Supply is commemorating its arrival in Nampa with two donations of $10,000 each to Ridgevue FFA and Canyon County 4-H to support their important work in developing the next generation of leaders. Tractor Supply has supported FFA for nearly 30 years and is the organization’s largest funder, donating nearly $24 million through various initiatives including the Tractor Supply FFA Future Leaders Scholarship. In addition, Tractor Supply has helped to raise nearly $25 million for 4-H nationwide through its partnership.

The Company currently operates 10 distribution centers located in Frankfort, NY; Casa Grande, AZ; Franklin, KY; Hagerstown, MD; Macon, GA; Pendleton, IN; Waco, TX; Waverly, NE; Navarre, OH; and Maumelle, AR.

