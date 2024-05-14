Tractor Supply Co. Opens Distribution Center In Maumelle, AR

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced the opening of its 10th and largest distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas. The 1.1 million-square-foot facility represents an investment of more than $175 million in the region and will create 500 full-time jobs for local residents.

“Our distribution centers play a critical role in our commitment to being a dependable supplier for our customers as they live Life Out Here,” said Hal Lawton, President and CEO at Tractor Supply. “Each one of our more than 2,200 stores has to have what our customers need, when they need it. As more people embrace this lifestyle and we continue to open new stores across the U.S., our new distribution center in Maumelle will help ensure that we are there for our customers when they need us, providing the legendary service they have come to know and love.”

The Maumelle facility will serve approximately 250 stores in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas, while also fulfilling digital orders in the region. Tractor Supply opened its first Arkansas store in Pulaski County in 1960, and today has 39 stores throughout the state. Tractor Supply also owns and operates eight Petsense by Tractor Supply locations in Arkansas.

Today, Lawton joined Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris, as well as Team Members and other state and local representatives, for a grand opening celebration.

“I am proud to help welcome Tractor Supply to Maumelle and celebrate the jobs and investment they’re bringing to Central Arkansas,” said Gov. Sanders. “Today’s ribbon cutting shows that when we cut taxes, reduce regulations, and foster a business-friendly environment, great companies like Tractor Supply will choose Arkansas time and again.”

“On behalf of the City of Maumelle, I am proud to welcome Tractor Supply to our thriving industrial park,” said Maumelle Mayor Norris. “Boasting Tractor Supply’s largest distribution center in the nation is a major milestone for our city, and the company’s Out Here philosophy closely complements our live, work and play community spirit. It is an honor to bring an economic opportunity of this caliber to Maumelle’s residents and the greater state of Arkansas, and I look forward to a future of growth supported by our shared values.”

The Maumelle distribution center is registered with the certification goal of LEED Gold®. The building’s roof features a solar array system consisting of more than 10,000 solar panels that will produce five million kilowatts of electricity per year, enough to support operations during daylight hours. The solar panels will reduce the building’s carbon footprint by approximately 4,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The facility is Tractor Supply’s first to utilize autonomous mobile robots at scale for small item fulfillment and will serve as a testing facility for other robotics designed to help reduce costs and increase productivity.

The building began receiving product in April and will begin shipping to stores and customers in June.