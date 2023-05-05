Tquila Automation Will Bring 200 High-Tech Jobs To Alabama

Tquila Automation plans to open a hub of technical and delivery expertise for its North American clients in an historic downtown Birmingham building. The Texas-based company will create 200 jobs over the next five years and provide a boost to the city’s growing high-tech sector.

Tquila Automation will be located in the 65,000-square-foot former Edwards Motor Co. building, which has been rehabilitated by Nextec LLC. The building is in the city’s innovation district, dubbed The Switch.

An automation consultancy, Tquila Automation helps businesses streamline their functions by focusing on robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies. It serves clients in the manufacturing, FMCG, financial services, energy, and insurance and other industries.

“Business leaders are recognizing how future-proofing their operations with artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation can drive better business outcomes,” said Tom Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Tquila Automation. “By investing in technology careers in the City of Birmingham and the State of Alabama, we’re on the front-line driving innovation in businesses, supporting the demand for new jobs and growing talented team members.”

Tquila Automation said the new location will allow it to tap into Birmingham’s world-class universities and the large workforce base in the metro area. New team members will enroll in its Tquila Tech Academy for training in the design and delivery of automation solutions.

“We are incredibly excited to be developing our Delivery Center in Birmingham,” said Richard Denton, the company’s chief technology officer and co-founder. “The city is blossoming, and we have been incredibly impressed with the collaborative approach of all of the parties involved. The city, county and state have all provided assistance to bring us here, and we look forward to paying back to the community here through the creation of jobs in the exciting tech industry.”

Tquila Automation currently has over 100 employees in offices located in Austin, London and Amsterdam as well as a regional delivery center in Cardiff, Wales and a global center in Bucharest, Romania. The company also considered Austin, Nashville, and Atlanta for the project before choosing to locate its new operations in Birmingham.