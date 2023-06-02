Toyota To Assemble New Electric SUV In Kentucky Starting 2025

Starting in 2025, Toyota will assemble an all-new, three-row, battery electric SUV at Toyota Kentucky. The company’s first U.S.-assembled BEV will be powered by batteries made by Toyota North Carolina. A new battery plant, which is currently under construction, will receive an additional $2.1 billion investment to support the company’s drive toward carbon neutrality.

“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions as much as possible and as soon as possible,” said Ted Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America. “To achieve this goal, customers must have access to a portfolio of options that meet their needs now and in the future. It is exciting to see our largest U.S. plant, Toyota Kentucky, and our newest plant, Toyota North Carolina, drive us into the future together with BEV and battery production for our expanding electrified lineup.”

Kentucky Will Launch Toyota’s First U.S. BEV

Toyota Kentucky will lead the company’s vehicle carbon reduction efforts with its first U.S.–assembled BEV, a 3-row SUV.

“Toyota Kentucky set the standard for Toyota vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. and now we’re leading the charge with BEVs,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky. “Our incredible team of Kentuckians is excited to take on this new challenge while delivering the same great quality and reliability that our customers expect.”

The decision to assemble a BEV in the U.S. reflects the company’s belief in EVs and its commitment to design, engineer and produce vehicles for the market.

“This is incredible news that furthers Kentucky as the center of the electric vehicle sector,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to our state’s incredible workforce, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Toyota and Kentucky.”

North Carolina Will Bring The Power

Toyota will invest $2.1 billion in its North Carolina battery manufacturing plant for new infrastructure to support future expansion, bringing total investment in Toyota North Carolina to $5.9 billion.

“Toyota’s significant investment in our state, now nearly $6 billion, is terrific news and more evidence that North Carolina is a leader in the clean energy economy,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “Toyota believes in our world-class workforce to power its future success and I appreciate this enormous commitment here.”

The facility will be Toyota’s hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its expanding portfolio of electrified vehicles. Production at the Liberty plant is slated to begin in 2025 with six battery production lines, four for hybrid electric vehicles and two for BEVs.

“The future is bright at Toyota North Carolina,” said Sean Suggs, president, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. “With this proactive infrastructure investment, we will be able to quickly support future expansion opportunities to meet growing customer need.”