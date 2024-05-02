Danish manufacturer and provider of carbon emission reduction technologies Topsoe plans to invest more than $400 million to build a factory at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County, VA. Pending Final Investment Decision, the company will manufacture advanced, energy-efficient Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells (SOEC) that are essential in the production of clean hydrogen at the facility. Federal tax credits from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit (Section 48C) will support the construction of the facility, which would be Topsoe’s largest U.S. investment. The project is expected to create 150 new jobs.

“The U.S. is positioning itself as a clean energy leader, and with strong support from individual states like Virginia the country’s clean energy future looks bright.” — Roeland Baan, CEO, Topsoe

“We are thrilled to announce our plans for this new U.S. facility,” said Roeland Baan, CEO at Topsoe. “The U.S. is positioning itself as a clean energy leader, and with strong support from individual states like Virginia the country’s clean energy future looks bright. With our strong dedication to scientific research and innovation, we will help the U.S. achieve its goals of driving down the cost of clean hydrogen and delivering clean energy jobs. Our collaboration with Virginia is just beginning. In addition to the economic benefits that our facility would bring to the area, we’re investing in STEM education to help the next generation of students prepare for the booming American clean energy economy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Chesterfield County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to bring the project to Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $6 million grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Support for Topsoe’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners.

“I am thrilled that Topsoe has chosen the Commonwealth of Virginia for its new, state-of-the-art factory that will be key to scaling clean hydrogen production,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Virginia’s robust workforce, strategic location, and top business climate provide the necessary tools for Topsoe to continue to grow as a leader in the clean energy industry. I also applaud Topsoe’s commitment to the next generation of Virginians with the launch of the Topsoe STEM Scholarship program that will drive the innovation pipeline for years to come.”

“Today’s announcement from Topsoe marks a tremendous day for Chesterfield County,” said James Holland, Chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “Not only do we gain a new corporate citizen, but one with deep ties to solving some of the world’s toughest problems with cutting edge technology and innovation. We welcome the project’s clean energy jobs and celebrate this investment into our community.”

“Topsoe’s $400 million investment in a clean energy facility is unlike anything the region’s seen from an international firm,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “Coupled with 150 new jobs and STEM scholarships, Topsoe is poised to become a partner for social good in the Richmond Region and beyond.”

ESS Technologies Investing $1.6M In Montgomery County Expansion

ESS Technologies, Inc. will invest $1.6 million to increase capacity and expand in Montgomery County. In January 2023, the company expanded in Giles County, adding an additional location to increase R&D, manufacturing, and office space. As part of its latest expansion, ESS will consolidate its current facilities in Giles and Montgomery into one larger operation in Montgomery County, increasing the square footage to 40,000 square feet at the new location to increase production capacity. The project will create 27 new jobs.

ESS Technologies, a subsidiary of the Pacteon Group, specializes in complete packaging line design, equipment manufacturing, and integration for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and consumer packaging goods industries.

“Pacteon is proud of the growth trajectory of ESS Technologies,” said Mike Odom, CEO of Pacteon Group. “We are excited to partner with Governor Youngkin and Montgomery County, Virginia, to secure the space and people needed to continue that path.”

“Partners that reinvest in Virginia give a clear example that the Commonwealth is a great place to do business,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I am proud that ESS Technologies, Inc. chose the Commonwealth as the location to base the future of their business. Virginia offers top-level infrastructure to help companies like ESS Technologies expand their business and create jobs for local citizens.”

ESS has worked with VEDP’s International Trade team since 2008 and is a 2023 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. ESS Technologies’ job creation will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Montgomery County prides itself on being a great place to live, to work, and to play,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Biggs. “One way we accomplish the quality of life we value in our community is by supporting both new and existing businesses. We are thrilled ESS Technologies recognized our commitment to and support of local industries by choosing Montgomery County as home for expanding their innovative business.”

“Congratulations to ESS Technologies on this exciting expansion announcement. As a business with a long history in Virginia’s New River Valley, we are pleased they have chosen to retain and increase jobs in the region,” said Katie Boswell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley. “We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in the NRV.”