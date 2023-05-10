The top performing companies in each major industry, dubbed “Pacesetters” by The Josh Bersin Company, invest in new skills, change management, employee support, and a culture of continuous growth.

The Josh Bersin Company uncovered the secrets of these highly adaptive companies by studying the skills, organization structures, and job models in thousands of companies. Data for the analysis came from the human capital advisory firm’s Global Workforce Intelligence project, which uses employee profiles across more than a billion individuals.

The first three industries the firm analyzed include healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods. Despite their differences, the research discovered a common set of practices and principles that differentiate leaders across these industries.

“Fueled by AI, inflation, and the pandemic recovery, business transformation has accelerated,” said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. “Our research discovered a handful of companies who outperform under these conditions and these Pacesetters, as we call them, are different. Rather than lay off workers or force people to become productive they invest in different ways.

“Pacesetters invest in skills development, change agility, culture, and leadership focus on change and individual growth,” Bersin continued. “The secrets we unlocked will help any company better adapt to the massive workforce, workplace, and industry changes ahead.” “Pacesetters invest in skills development, change agility, culture, and leadership focus on change and individual growth.” — Josh Bersin

Seven Key Pacesetter Traits And Behaviors