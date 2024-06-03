By BF Editors

From the May / June 2024 Issue

According to a report by Ken Research, “USA Logistics Industry Outlook to 2026: Driven by Infrastructural Investments and Government Support in USA,” the logistics industry is on the way to making $1.5 trillion in revenue by 2026.

Due to the booming increase in online commerce customers, shipping and transportation has become increasingly top of mind. The increase in demand will not only need to be supported by investments in infrastructure but also through government funds. Spurred by supply chain challenges, technological development in the logistics industry has made it easier for new players to expand into the sector and has driven up demand.

The Ken Research report continues to say escalating demand for retail logistics is expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. Typically end-use industries and manufacturers lack the control needed to address logistics issues, and these factors have provided a boost to the growth of the logistics industry.

In Moreno Valley, CA where the World Logistics Center is planned to be built by 2030, there is access to ports where over 40% of imports to the U.S. arrive. The Center is slated to be the largest net-zero GHG project in the U.S. and will offer over 40 million square feet of facilities.

In 2022 alone, the logistics industry brought in $5.3 billion worth of capital investment.

In this article, Business Facilities features its selection of locations that are Top Logistics Hubs for 2024. Strategic location and market reach, availability of facilities, and infrastructure improvements are among the factors considered for this list.

Anchorage’s strategic location at the crossroads of air and sea routes makes it an ideal hub for logistics and supply chain operations. Anchorage is situated at the nexus of major trade routes between North America and Asia. Proximity to key markets in Asia-Pacific reduces transit times and costs. Anchorage also boasts a skilled workforce with expertise in logistics, warehousing, and transportation.

Availability of state-of-the-art facilities, including the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), the Don Young Port of Alaska, and a network of highways, and railways, enhances logistics capabilities. These facilities are equipped to handle a wide range of cargo, from perishable goods to oversized freight.

Don Young Port of Alaska is a Municipality of Anchorage-owned facility that serves all of Alaska and the nation. In 2022, the port handled 5.2 million tons of fuel and freight, including containers, liquid bulk, dry bulk, break bulk, and cruise ships, too.

About half of all Alaska inbound cargo crosses Port of Alaska docks, about half of which is delivered to final destinations outside of Anchorage—statewide. It leverages hundreds of millions of dollars of public and private infrastructure, including more than 125 acres of cargo-handling yard, 3.1 million barrels of liquid fuel storage, 60,000 tons of cement storage, gantry cranes, and RO-RO trestles. It is located on upper Cook Inlet, adjacent to Alaska’s population center and primary road, marine, air, rail, and pipeline cargo distribution systems.

At ANC, the NorthLink Aviation’s South Campus E-Commerce and Express Cargo Terminal will include: 11 hardstands designed to allow aircraft to power-in and power-out, plus 4 push-back hardstands, modern air cargo warehouse with temperature-controlled facilities; and other facilities. NorthLink signed a 55-year lease for 120 acres on ANC’s south campus, given its ideal location to provide carriers with efficient, power-through hardstands. This acreage was identified as a site for cargo operations at the airport as part of the 2014 Master Plan prepared by ANC in coordination with various stakeholders.

