

RED BANK, NJ — While entries for Business Facilities’ 2024 Deal of the Year Awards included corporate relocation and expansion projects across a vast array of industries, it’s clear 2024 was the year for tech companies to invest in the future with massive data center plans.



Each January, Business Facilities, a leading publication for corporate site selectors, recognizes economic development organizations for their work in securing significant corporate relocation, expansion, or retention projects. The annual Business Facilities Deal of the Year Awards focus on capital investment, jobs creation, innovation, and impact on communities.



Economic development organizations submitted entries for projects in their regions announced or taking place between September 2023 through 2024. As evaluated by the judging panel and Business Facilities editors, three of the four 2024 Deal of the Year award winning projects are data centers.



“The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and the demand for technology capabilities overall spurred significant investment in data centers throughout 2024. Meanwhile, the pharmaceuticals industry has experienced continued growth over the past year,” said Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director. “Our 2024 Deal of the Year winners represent billions of dollars in capital investment and thousands of jobs for the communities in which these companies and their suppliers will operate. We congratulate the economic development teams that worked to bring all of these projects to fruition.”



The Business Facilities 2024 Deal of the Year Award winners are:

PLATINUM

Louisiana Economic Development — Meta, Richland Parish, Louisiana, with GrowNELA and Entergy The 2024 Platinum Deal of the Year Award recognizes Louisiana Economic Development for securing Meta’s largest AI-optimized data center in the northeast region of the state. The company plans to build the facility on a megasite in Richland Parish, representing a $10 billion investment that will create 500 direct jobs, with average salaries at least 150% of the state per capita average. In addition, the project will create 1,000 indirect jobs. State legislation reducing sales tax liability on data center equipment purchases, partnerships with educational institutions, and availability of utilities were among the factors critical in Meta choosing to locate in Louisiana.

GOLD

Mississippi Development Authority — Amazon Web Services, Madison County, Mississippi, with Madison County Economic Development Authority and Entergy The 2024 Gold Deal of the Year Award winner is Mississippi Development Authority for attracting Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) data center investment. Locating at two sites in Madison County, Mississippi, AWS will invest $10 billion to establish data center complexes. This is the largest single investment in the state’s history and is expected to create at least 1,000 jobs. This operation positions Mississippi as a hub for cloud computing while powering the next generation of AI and machine learning. Access to power requirements, workforce, and incentives were significant to Meta’s decision to build in Mississippi.

SILVER

Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina — Novo Nordisk, Johnston County, North Carolina, with North Carolina Department of Commerce The 2024 Silver Deal of Year Award recognizes the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for supporting Novo Nordisk’s expansion in the state. The global pharmaceutical firm will invest $4.1 billion to build a second fill and finishing manufacturing site in Clayton, North Carolina. The expansion will add 1.4 million square feet of production space and is expected to create 1,000 jobs at this location. Novo Nordisk established its first U.S. manufacturing site in North Carolina 31 years ago.

BRONZE

Greater Memphis Chamber — xAI, Memphis, Tennessee The 2024 Bronze Deal of the Year Award recognizes the Greater Memphis Chamber in Tennessee for its role in attracting xAI’s Gigafactory of Compute, the world’s largest supercomputer. Founded in 2023 by Elon Musk, xAI is focused on advancing AI and accelerating human scientific discovery. The company announced a $12 billion investment, attracted to the region’s reputation as the Digital Delta. Reliable power, swift execution, and operation scalability were at the top of the list for Musk’s decision to locate the supercomputer in Memphis.

Along with Business Facilities editors, the 2024 Deal of the Year judges were John Boyd, Jr., Principal, The Boyd Company, Inc.; Linda Burns, Incentives Practice Leader, WDG Consulting; and Robin Spinks, President, Greenfield Development Company.