Timberlab Building CLT Plant In Oregon

Timberlab Holdings, Inc., the parent company of leading national provider of holistic mass timber systems Timberlab, Inc., will locate its new cross-laminated timber (CLT) manufacturing facility in Millersburg, Oregon. Once constructed, this state-of-the-art industrial facility will boost the presence of the sustainable construction industry and aims to grow the future of building and forest product industries in Oregon.

Nestled near NE Conser Road and the Portland and Western Railroad (PNWR) on land that has been zoned for industrial use since the 1970s, the location chosen by Timberlab is logistically ideal for the company, with access to rail and the nearby I-5 corridor. Timberlab plans to tap into the local talent pool, collaborate with the research activities at nearby Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, and work with the region’s forestry growers, harvesters, mills, transportation networks, and community members.

Southern view of Timberlab’s future CLT manufacturing site in Millersburg, OR. (Photo: Timberlab)

The facility is expected to produce a 100,000 cubic meters of CLT products each year. With cutting-edge automation and an efficient design, the plant is projected to create 100 living wage manufacturing jobs at peak operation, positioning it as one of the largest CLT producers in the U.S.

“I am thrilled to support Timberlab’s innovative CLT facility in Millersburg. This project represents a significant investment in our local economy and brings 100 well-paying manufacturing jobs to our community,” said State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis. “More importantly, it bolsters Oregon’s forestry industry, particularly in our rural and smaller communities, by creating a sustainable demand for locally sourced timber. By partnering with forward-thinking companies like Timberlab, we are fostering economic growth and championing our forests’ health and sustainability.”

Photo: Timberlab

In 2021, Swinerton Incorporated launched Timberlab, Inc. to be a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation services for construction projects across the United States. In 2024, to further this goal, Timberlab, Inc. was reorganized, allowing for an expansion and creation of Timberlab Laminators, LLC., to focus on the manufacturing operations, while Timberlab, Inc. continues to provide in-house engineering, procurement, and installation services.