TierPoint To Invest $150M In St. Louis, MO, Enterprise-Grade Data Center

TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, announced its acquisition of a building in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, that it plans to transform into an enterprise-grade data center through an investment of up to $150 million. A major Fortune 100 company has already signed as an anchor tenant.

The acquired building has 135,800 total square feet. Over the next year, the first phase of investment will build out 22,600 square feet of data center production space, supporting up to 80 construction jobs and nine permanent jobs at the facility. The first phase of the investment plan also calls for 5 Megawatts (MW) of utility power, including 3 MW of critical load. Subsequent phases of the investment plan will build out additional space in the building, scaling the facility over time to 20 MW of utility power (13 MW of critical load) and supporting additional construction and permanent jobs.

“This major planned investment is a direct response to the exceedingly strong demand we’re seeing for data center services. It also demonstrates our commitment to the region and faith in downtown St. Louis,” said Jerry Kent, Chairman and CEO of TierPoint. “We want to especially thank the team at Ameren Missouri for their above-and-beyond collaboration in finding a way to enable the power required for the facility, to serve our anchor tenant and future customers. As elsewhere, we expect the new facility will be a landing spot for large-scale, high-density colocation services required for artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive, GPU-accelerated workloads.”

TierPoint is set to invest $150M to create an enterprise-grade data center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo: TierPoint)

“The state of Missouri and the St. Louis region, in particular, are open for business, and Ameren Missouri is excited to power growth in the data center industry,” said Mark Birk, President of Ameren Missouri. “We welcome TierPoint’s expansion in downtown St. Louis and look forward to its plans to grow even more in the years to come. Through our Smart Energy Plan, we’ve been able to attract businesses to the region and help companies grow while providing reliable energy to meet the power needs of our customers today and tomorrow.”

“Early in the process of sourcing locations for a new data center to answer growing demand, it was readily apparent that the 2300 Locust Street building was an ideal candidate, given its location, size, structural integrity, access to utility power and fiber routes,” said Matthew Kent, Senior Vice President, Planning & Corporate Development of TierPoint. “Backed by an amazingly capable data center operations team, our investment plan – when completed – will give us a premier data center with the second largest critical load of all our facilities.”

“Missouri has recently seen tremendous data center activity throughout the state. Our competitive business climate, along with our robust electric, water, wastewater, and telecom infrastructure, make Missouri well-suited for large data center investments,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “With the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, it is clear that our time to win in this sector is now. We are excited to see TierPoint make another strategic investment in Missouri like this one.”

“We know that revitalizing downtown to make it the safe, vibrant, and beautiful neighborhood at the heart of our metro will take time. We also know that it will take a new way of thinking that diversifies the types of businesses and residential offerings here,” said Kurt Weigle, Chief Downtown Officer of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “This major investment by TierPoint is a great example of how we need to rethink space to meet our future needs.”

The planned facility will join TierPoint’s portfolio of 40 world-class data centers in more than 20 U.S. markets, connected by a coast-to-coast 100G network.