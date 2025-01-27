Thea Energy Opens New HQ In New Jersey

Thea Energy, Inc., a fusion technology company advancing the stellarator for the commercialization of a carbon-free and abundant source of energy, has opened its new headquarters in Kearny, New Jersey. With this new facility, Thea Energy is positioned to accelerate the rapid prototyping and testing of its core technologies, including arrays of superconducting magnets.

“Our new space provides us with significant capabilities to build and test planar, programmable magnets made from high-temperature superconductors, the critical new element we are bringing to modernize the stellarator,” said Brian Berzin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thea Energy. “The team is working tirelessly to create a winning fusion power plant architecture that addresses historical, limiting complexities of stellarator systems. This new facility allows us to continue to grow an industry-leading team, here in the country’s largest metropolitan area. We are looking forward to this important phase of development while at the same time engaging with our local community to solidify the region as a leader in fusion energy and cleantech commercialization.”

Thea Energy Inc. is operating in a new 15,000-square-foot headquarters in Kearny, NJ. (Photo: LinkedIn/Thea Energy)

The 15,000-square-foot space was designed and built specifically for the company’s work, including multiple labs for high-field magnet manufacturing and operation, as well as office space to support a team of over 50 employees. The facility is located within Hugo Neu Corporation’s Kearny Point campus.

The Company plans to double its workforce over the next year. This includes highly skilled engineers, physicists, machinists, and industry experts to support Thea Energy’s mission to commercialize fusion and deliver abundant, clean energy.