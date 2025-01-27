Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Mid Atlantic » New Jersey

Thea Energy Opens New HQ In New Jersey

The fusion technology company has located in Kearny and is operating with 50 employees currently.

Thea Energy, Inc., a fusion technology company advancing the stellarator for the commercialization of a carbon-free and abundant source of energy, has opened its new headquarters in Kearny, New Jersey. With this new facility, Thea Energy is positioned to accelerate the rapid prototyping and testing of its core technologies, including arrays of superconducting magnets.

“Our new space provides us with significant capabilities to build and test planar, programmable magnets made from high-temperature superconductors, the critical new element we are bringing to modernize the stellarator,” said Brian Berzin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thea Energy. “The team is working tirelessly to create a winning fusion power plant architecture that addresses historical, limiting complexities of stellarator systems. This new facility allows us to continue to grow an industry-leading team, here in the country’s largest metropolitan area. We are looking forward to this important phase of development while at the same time engaging with our local community to solidify the region as a leader in fusion energy and cleantech commercialization.”

Thea Energy Inc. is operating in a new 15,000-square-foot headquarters in Kearny, NJ. (Photo: LinkedIn/Thea Energy)

The 15,000-square-foot space was designed and built specifically for the company’s work, including multiple labs for high-field magnet manufacturing and operation, as well as office space to support a team of over 50 employees. The facility is located within Hugo Neu Corporation’s Kearny Point campus.

The Company plans to double its workforce over the next year. This includes highly skilled engineers, physicists, machinists, and industry experts to support Thea Energy’s mission to commercialize fusion and deliver abundant, clean energy.

Check out all the latest news related to New Jersey economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Corporate Headquarters, Economic Development, Featured, Industries, New Jersey, Renewable Energy, Technology, USA - Mid Atlantic

Capital Investment, Fusion Technology, Kearny, New Jersey, Single Location, Site Selection, Thea Energy Inc

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

AstraZeneca Will Invest $820M In Ontario R&D Hub

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly