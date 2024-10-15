Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Industries » Logistics/Warehouse/Distribution

The Logistics Industry: Overcoming The Obstacles 

Changing conditions are challenging logistics, and companies are making decisions to meet the moment.

By Kyle Peschler
From the September/October 2024 Issue

With uncertain times looming over, the logistics industry has seen its share of difficulty when it comes to transportation and distribution of products. While shippers and freights have experienced hardship in the past few years, the advancements in technology are starting to show a brighter picture, allowing for products to be transported globally with ease. 

Based on the Council of Supply Chain Professionals’ “Annual State of Logistics Report for 2024”, forwarding, third party logistics (3PL), ports, air, parcel, and macroeconomics were just some aspects of logistics that had obstacles to overcome this year.

The global economy will experience slow growth until new economic engines are found and investment calculus is solved. High interest rates and inflation continue to exert drag globally, geopolitical instability and trade fragmentation will continue to create disruptions. Finally, nearshoring will counterbalance toward stability in global supply chains. 

Logistics Industry
(Credit: Adobe Stock/SITTINAN)

Freight demands are expected to rise. Shippers are taking advantage of the lower freight rates and service reliability related to ocean services. As a result, some major ocean carriers are adding air capacity of their own to fill out their end-to-end logistics networks.

For the remainder of this year, large shippers are turning away from “single sourcing” due to falling parcel volume and intensified carrier competition. Shippers are seeking a more diversified carrier base and maturing rate shopping capabilities. Shippers have started to rethink value of speed and optimize as needed for their product-centric customer experience, mixing regional carriers and USPS together.   

3PL faces significant challenges such as low freight rates and excess capacity. These challenges could lead to further consolidation among smaller players and those dependent on venture capital funding. Different 3PLs and shippers are testing different models to participate in the market, with asset-light 3PLs expanding into asset-heavy spaces. Shippers have begun marketing their internal logistical capabilities externally.

The freight forwarding sector has been burdened with weaker global demand levels, excess carrier capacity, ongoing labor shortage, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. With these issues, forwarders are shifting gears and creating long-term client stickiness through scale-based advantage in rates, routing optionality and flexibility, and better supply chain visibility. 

With downturn in consumer demand after the pandemic has left carriers with a stubborn surplus of capacity, freight demand, and plunge in rates. Until there is an increase in rebuilding of retail and business inventories, improvement in consumer sentiment and housing market index, and cut rates, there won’t be a balance of power to change transportation assets. Technology companies have begun to turn focus and AI capabilities to optimize transportation mix and better utilize assets.   

Continue reading…

Pages: 1 2 3 4

Business/Industrial/Research Parks, Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Illinois, Industry Clusters/Hubs, Industry Focus, Infrastructure & Logistics, Kentucky, Logistics/Warehouse/Distribution, Magazine, Washington

3PL, BF-September/October-2024, Bremerton, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Economic Development, illinois, kentucky, logistics industry, Louisville, Louisville Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), Olympic View Industrial Park (OVIP), Site Selection, Southern Illinois, washington

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent... San Antonio, Texas.

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease. Permit ready.

Property Spotlight: Progress Labs at Center 85 – Frederick, Maryland

Progress Labs at Center 85 in Frederick, Maryland is a five-building approximately 700,000 square foot development. Available for sale or lease, and a Build-to-Suit Opportunity. Permit ready.

Previous

Bartlett Group Locates Canadian HQ And Manufacturing In Alberta

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly