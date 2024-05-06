The Little Potato Company Ltd. marked the grand opening of its sustainable potato packaging facility in Nisku last week. Spanning 240,000 square feet, the new facility represents a $39.5 million investment and is located in the Nisku Business Park. This location was chosen for its proximity to exceptional agricultural regions, dedicated family growers, efficient transportation networks, and a skilled workforce.

The new facility showcases technology that prioritizes eco-friendly processes in the washing, sorting, and packaging of the company’s little potatoes. With a reduction in carbon footprint and waste, The Little Potato Company is focused on a more sustainable future in food production. A quarter of the facility’s energy is generated by 3,288 solar modules, marking the second-largest privately funded rooftop microgenerator in Alberta. A state-of-the-art water recycling system has been installed, allowing the facility to recycle water used in washing the potatoes.

With the capacity to process approximately 125 million pounds of potatoes annually, the facility is poised to set new industry standards. Roughly 70% of this capacity will be used for export sales, primarily to the United States. The project received support from the Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program of the Government of Alberta, contributing $1.3 million. This initiative is designed to bolster local businesses, driving economic growth and diversification in the province.

Angela Santiago, CEO, and Co-Founder of The Little Potato Company, expressed her enthusiasm at the grand opening, stating “Today is more than an opening; it’s a promise to our community and the planet. What started as a humble dream has blossomed into a global endeavor dedicated to sustainably nourishing and feeding the world better, one little potato at a time. Our innovative facility is built with future generations in mind. We are ensuring that we lead in eco-friendly production to meet growing demand for families wanting to serve delicious and nutritious whole food quickly.”

The grand opening celebration welcomed esteemed business leaders, project partners, media representatives, and elected officials. The event featured congratulatory speeches and an exclusive tour showcasing The Little Potato Company’s technologies and processes.

