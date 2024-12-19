Contact Us

TG Missouri Invests $97M In Missouri Expansion

The Toyoda Gosei subsidiary will maintain at least 1,600 jobs in Perryville.

TG Missouri, a division of Toyoda Gosei, will expand its facility in Perryville, Missouri, investing approximately $97 million over the next three years. The announcement comes following Governor Mike Parson’s Trade Mission to Japan last year. The company’s expansion includes a commitment to maintain at least 1,600 full-time jobs, with benefits, in Perryville.

“TG has been in the Perryville community for over 35 years, and we were the first TG location in North America,” Robert Patrick, President of TG Missouri, said. “Perryville is a rural community with a population of 8,500. TG is an integral part of the local economy. We provide jobs and contribute to our region’s industrial growth. Our focus on quality and innovation extends beyond our products, and we aim to support our community and contribute to the quality of life for our team members and their families. We emphasize safety, sustainability, and continuous improvement, aligning with Toyoda Gosei’s commitment to excellence in the automotive industry. We are excited to see this growth and for it to continue for years to come.”

“We’re excited to see TG Missouri continuing to grow in Perryville after our visit with Toyoda Gosei in Japan last year,” Gov. Parson said. “This significant investment is exactly the kind of results that our international Trade Missions were designed to encourage. We appreciate this leading manufacturer’s ongoing commitment to our state and look forward to the benefits that its success will provide for Missourians.”

TG Missouri’s expansion will install new equipment, allow for further automation, and provide new business for its Perryville facility, which serves as TG North America’s main location. TG Missouri has been in operation since 1987 and produces automotive parts such as steering wheels, airbags, and plastic trim components. The company’s customer base extends across the United States and into Canada, Japan, Australia, Mexico, and Taiwan.

Missouri
TG Missouri will invest $97 million into Perryville, MO expansion, creating 1,600 jobs. (Photo: Office of Governor Michael L. Parson)

“TG Missouri’s significant investment in their Perryville facility is a testament to the strength of the facility’s local leadership and current employees,” Crystal Jones, Executive Director of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, said. “The 1,600 jobs that will be retained as part of this expansion not only strengthens our local workforce but also contributes to the long-term economic success of southeast Missouri. We are proud to continue working alongside our friends and neighbors at TG to reinforce their position as a key driver of growth and opportunity in the region.”

“DED is pleased to see TG Missouri continue to help Missourians prosper in Perryville,” Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said. “Perryville continues to play a vital role in the success of our southeast region’s economy and we’re proud to support its continued growth.”

Gov. Parson met with Toyoda Gosei executives during the Trade Mission to Japan in October 2023. No state incentives were utilized for TG Missouri’s expansion, and the company’s growth underscores the importance of strong international relationships and the value of Missouri as a great location for business investment. Toyoda Gosei is one of several Japanese companies with a presence in Missouri, which include Hitachi, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nidec, Panasonic, and ZEN-NOH. Japan remains a top source of foreign direct investment and key trade partner, with more than $475 million in goods exported to the country in 2023.

Consistent with Gov. Parson’s infrastructure and economic development priorities, the goal of Trade Missions is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade. Since taking office, Governor Parson participated in 10 international Trade Missions to 15 countries. Trade Missions are funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization, and supported by the Department of Economic Development.

