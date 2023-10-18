Textile Rental Company Invests $15M in Jefferson Parish

A fourth-generation, textile rental company plans to invest $15 million in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana — the same place it was founded in 1929.

Loop Linen Service anticipates construction beginning in early 2025 for its new 55,000-square-foot commercial laundry facility, which will be at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Louisiana 18. The company will retain its 125 employees during the transition to the new facility. The project also is expected to add 48 indirect jobs to the area, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

“For more than 90 years, Loop Linen has grown its family operations from generation to generation, and this expansion ensures the best is yet to come,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The innovative new facility makes it easier to deliver quality services for their customers and creates a productive environment for employees to thrive. This investment also strengthens Loop Linen’s historic legacy in Jefferson Parish, where the Burke family has been a leading force in the business community.”

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said retaining Loop Linen in the community is an honor.

“[Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission] and Jefferson Parish have worked in tandem to create and maintain economic conditions that are attractive to our business community,” she said. “Loop Linen’s continued investment in Jefferson Parish is a testament to our strong business climate, accessibility, talent and responsive government. We are proud to support their expansion in our community.”

The new facility is set to open 16 months after breaking ground, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

Loop Linen offers table linen, garments, and walk-off mats for the food/beverage and hospitality industries, but started as a dry cleaning and laundry business.