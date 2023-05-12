Companies from the aerospace, transportation, and food processing industries announced their decisions to join The Lone Star state's burgeoning business climate.

Texas economic development saw a week of investment announcements and actions representing more than $1 billion. Companies from the aerospace, transportation, and food processing industries announced their decisions to join The Lone Star state’s burgeoning business climate.

Tesla Breaks Ground

In greater Corpus Christi, The EV company broke ground on an in-house lithium refinery, which, once complete, will represent an investment of more than $1 billion in southwest Texas. This investment is critical to Tesla’s mission to accelerate a transition to sustainable energy and represents its efforts to increase the supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide available in North America. The 1,200+ acre site will be the location of the first industrial deployment of an acid-free lithium refining route.

Tesla states it expects the Corpus Christi facility to process other intermediate lithium feedstocks, including recycled batteries and manufacturing scrap.

The construction effort will create nearly 1,000 construction jobs, and Tesla will employ upwards of 250 full time employees at the facility, including production technicians, operations managers, and engineering roles to support ongoing plant maintenance and optimization. On May 9, Elon Musk gave first look at the site on Twitter:

First look at Tesla’s lithium refinery in Texas https://t.co/9VRF7sPKR0 — Elon Musk News (@ElonMuskNewsOrg) May 9, 2023

McKinney, TX Welcomes Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft announced the groundbreaking for its new facility at the McKinney National Airport (TKI) in the Dallas Metroplex. The new construction will expand upon current Cirrus operations in the city and provide additional space for aircraft sales, flight training, factory service and aircraft management.

“The Dallas Metroplex is a central location for many of our SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Todd Simmons, President of Customer Experience of Cirrus Aircraft. “With this new expansion at Cirrus McKinney, we are excited to continue enhancing the aircraft ownership experience for our current owners and also create an environment to introduce more people to the benefits of personal aviation. We are proud to partner with the City of McKinney, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, and McKinney National Airport and look forward to growing personal aviation in the Dallas Metroplex.”

Cirrus Aircraft plans to invest $13 million into the new 45,000-square-foot Cirrus McKinney facility. The expansion will include a 15,000-square-foot service hangar, 15,000-square-foot storage hangar, eight shade canopies, a flight simulation space, retail store and a customer lounge with a panoramic viewing balcony.

Today, Cirrus McKinney employs more than 50 team members and plans to continue adding more career opportunities in the future.

Food Processing Chooses Texas For HQ And Processing Plant

Cacique Foods, a leading family-owned Hispanic foods company and maker of the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas, chorizos and salsas in the U.S. Celebrating its 50th year in business, the brand is expanding its operations to Texas by marking the grand opening of its new dairy processing facility in Amarillo and new corporate headquarters in Irving, TX.

The 200,000-square-foot dairy processing plant in Amarillo represents an $88 million investment expected to create 200 jobs. The new facility is equipped to handle dairy processing, including production of the company’s authentic Mexican-style cheeses and cremas and will grow Cacique’s offerings while putting products on the shelves of even more stores nationwide.