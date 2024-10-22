By Kyle Peschler

O ver the last 12 months, Texas had a faster rate of job growth than the rest of the nation based on the July employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Texas set records for the number of residents working and the overall size of the Texas labor force.

“Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for innovative businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to expand and succeed,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “As a result, Texas employers added jobs at a faster rate than the nation over the last 12 months and more Texans are working than ever before. The diversity of industries growing across our great state is a testament to the resilience of Texas businesses and the Best Business Climate in America. With increasing investments in education, innovation, and workforce training, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

During the past year, Texas reached the highest labor force ever with 15.3 million with growth of nearly 250,000. Self-employed Texans increased to the number of 14,731,400. Texas added 265,500 non-farm jobs from July 2023 to July 2024, which was more than the United States as a whole in annual growth rate. In July 2024, the Texas unemployment rate was only 0.2 percentage points below the national rate at 4.1%. The Texas Workforce Commission July employment data shows that there are more than half a million job listings in the state.

Texas has seen the shift of companies moving their headquarters to their state as well. At a fireside chat with the Portland Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Abbott discussed the economic policies that allow businesses to thrive in Texas.

A highly skilled workforce, newly created Texas Business Courts, and extensive infrastructure with more road miles and airports than any other state have made the Lone Star State more appealing to companies looking to relocate their headquarters.

Gov. Abbott commented on Texas’s workforce saying, “People came to Texas because of the freedom and opportunity we offer here. Last year, I signed into law House Bill 5, which gives local jurisdictions the economic tools they need to attract businesses to come to Texas or grow their operations within our state. Everyone in Texas has the chance to succeed and thrive. Together, we will build a bigger, better Texas for the next generation of Texans.”

Tomball, TX: Multinational Corporations Choose The City For Openings

The business-friendly environment and premier location of Tomball, Texas has captured the attention and investment of international corporations. Multibillion-dollar global retailer Costco and Cambodia-based innovative solar energy manufacturer Imperial Star Solar each recently celebrated grand openings in Tomball.

Pinpointing Tomball for its latest project in corporate expansion, Costco’s 40th location in Texas opened the doors to its 152,000-square-foot Tomball store August 16, 2024. In addition to a gas station, the membership-only wholesale facility also features a bakery, optical department, tire center and food court. Hundreds were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony—including the city’s mayor, fire chief, police chief and other officials. Showcasing the city’s dedication to development and growth, in 2022 Tomball signed-off on rezoning land at the corner of Highway 249 and Holderrieth Road. The pivot shifted that site, where Costco now operates, from a planned development district to commercial zoning. In coordination with Tomball’s City Council, shortly after Costco filed its permits with the city, the Tomball Economic Development Corporation chose to provide Costco with a multimillion-dollar Economic Development Grant to help offset infrastructure expenses. The store is estimated to deliver $651 million in sales during its first six years of operation. Grand opening celebration at Imperial Star Solar in Tomball, TX. The Imperial Star Solar facility under construction. (Photos: Tomball EDC)

Just days before Costco began serving customers in Tomball, Imperial Star Solar Co., Ltd. (Imperial Star Solar) held a grand opening celebration of its first solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States.

Imperial Star, a company employing 1,500 professionals and committed to a brighter, more sustainable future through its renewable energy initiatives, signed a 380,000-square-foot lease agreement – choosing to invest in Tomball over other options in Texas, Ohio, and North Carolina. At its full capacity, which the company targeted to achieve weeks after the grand opening, the plant will be able to manufacture two gigawatts of solar panels. That’s enough energy to power more than a quarter-million homes.

However, Imperial Star is producing more than just energy solutions. The company says its inaugural U.S. investment is expected to provide 350 jobs to the area.

The Imperial Star plant is located in Interchange 249, at the nexus of The Grand Parkway and Highway 249. Interchange 249 is a potential 3.1 million square-foot development consisting of warehouse and light industrial. Imperial Star Solar joins a growing group of anchor tenants, including Macy’s, Inc.

Adjacent to Interchange 249, The Grand at 249, a $90 million, 65-acre regional retail center, is under development to deliver more than 400,000 retail square footage. Completion is expected by 2025.

Infrastructure investments throughout Tomball have allowed for the development boom. Expansions to The Grand Parkway and Highway 249, including direct connectors, and road extensions within Tomball improve connectivity and accessibility for businesses, residents, and visitors.

Fueled by a skilled workforce and guided by its collaborative spirit and principles to help businesses thrive, the city of Tomball is a destination of choice for global companies eyeing milestone ventures.

