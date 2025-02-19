Texas Expands Opportunities For Business

By BF Editors

From the January/February 2025 Issue

F rom a skilled, growing workforce to low taxes and competitive incentives, everything is bigger in Texas, the saying goes. From a civilian workforce of more than 15 million, to significant investment in accessible infrastructure, to one of the nation’s largest deal-closing funds — Texas aims to offer an advantageous business climate for expanding and relocating companies. It’s why Toyota and Charles Schwab have moved their corporate headquarters from to Texas; Apple has opened an Austin campus with the ability to grow to 15,000 employees; Tesla relocated its headquarters to Texas and SpaceX has continued to invest throughout the state in office, development, and space launch facilities.

Adriana Cruz, Executive Director, Texas Economic Development & Tourism, recently shared with Business Facilities, “Texas is where today’s products are made and where tomorrow’s technologies are brought to life. With the Texas economy recently valued at $2.6 trillion and ranked as the eighth-largest economy in the world, ‘Made in Texas’ has never been a more powerful global brand.”

(Credit: Adobe Stock/Barbara)

A strong energy sector is a staple of the state’s economic landscape. However, Texas has been growing its other sectors at a rapid, sustained pace, including in aerospace, automotive and IT technology, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences. The growing, thriving marketplace has plenty of room for healthy competition and advantageous networking. If Texas was a country, it would be the world’s eighth largest economy.

Texas boasts a vast, talented labor pool, and a relatively younger average age means businesses have the talent pipeline to be successful now and in the future.

State incentive programs are built on dedicated corporate tax credits, job creation incentives, rebates, and reduction.

Texas offers a range of incentives for businesses, including:

The Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) is one of the largest “deal-closing” fund of its kind, used for competitive capital investment and job creation.

The Governor’s University Research Initiative offers grants to researchers arriving at Texas institutions.

The Texas Skills Development Fund helps businesses customize training programs through local colleges and technical institutes to subsidize costs associated with upskilling and reskilling.

Its substantial size and central location make the state a major hub for national and international air, ground, and ocean shipping. Texas is the No. 1 exporting state in the United States and the No. 1 state for foreign direct investment, in part due to its location and infrastructure.

Governor Greg Abbott has bolstered key components of Texas’ infrastructure to ensure the state is ready to meet growing demand. After making grid reform and broadband expansion emergency items for lawmakers to address during the 87th Legislative Session in 2021, Gov. Abbott prioritized infrastructure development, including:

Signing 14 bipartisan laws to strengthen the Texas power grid and add reliable power.

Announcing a record 10-year, $100 billion statewide roadway construction plan to improve congestion, maintain roadways, and increase safety across Texas.

Establishing the Governor’s Broadband Development Council in 2019 to study and identify ways to increase internet access to underserved areas of Texas.

Expanding broadband access across Texas by requiring the Broadband Development Office to develop a statewide plan for guiding short- and long-term goals for broadband infrastructure.

Lubbock, TX: X-FAB Receives More Than $50M Funding

In December, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced X-FAB Silicon Foundries has entered into a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms to receive upwards of $50 million in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act as a part of the CHIPS for America Act. As its only U.S. location, X-FAB leadership expects to add 150 jobs in Lubbock, Texas, to meet the rising demand for semiconductors both domestically and internationally.

For more than two decades, the X-FAB Lubbock facility has been a leader in semiconductor manufacturing with its expertise in producing high-quality wafers with superior performance and reliability. With its wide range of applications including automotive, industrial, and medical, X-FAB plays a critical role in maintaining the supply chain for this cutting-edge technology.

Semiconductor manufacturer X-FAB has operated in Lubbock, Texas for more than 20 years, and employs 400 people in the city. (Credit: Lubbock EDA)

John Osborne, CEO and President of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, said the awarded funds solidify X-FAB as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and positions Lubbock as the hub for production.

“The decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to allocate funding to X-FAB indicates the significant role the company plays in the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing industry,” said Osborne.

“Lubbock is positioned for continued growth in this sector as the production hub for one of the most in-demand technological assets in the global market,” he concluded.

Tomball, TX: Meeting Demand As Big As Texas

In Texas, the conversational jargon tends to be as wide and diverse as the Lone Star State’s landscape. Using Texan terminology, an authentic way to describe Tomball’s growth would be to say the town is jumping like hot grease on a skillet. In case you’re not wearing a 10-gallon hat which might cause Texas slang to fly over your head, here’s a detailed dive into Tomball’s sizzling ascent into a destination of choice.

Thriving at 30. The Tomball Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) recently celebrated 30 years of success fostering economic growth and innovation. Home to more than 1,500 businesses and employing nearly 14,000 people, Tomball is a city where companies thrive. Since 2011 alone, TEDC has aided in creating more than 5,000 local jobs by bringing home nearly $500 million in capital investment from businesses. TEDC offers financial assistance to qualifying expanding, new or relocating companies in the form of cash grants for projects that create or retain primary jobs.

Old Town Tomball offers a quaint and active Downtown Shopping District. (Credit: Tomball EDC)

Tomball Business and Technology Park, recognized as a Top 10 industrial park in the nation by Business Facilities, was a growth catalyst by attracting diverse international and local companies. Canadian-based Packers Plus was the first tenant. Following quickly was French company SUEZ, a global leader in water and waste management services that has since merged with Veolia.

Houston corporate relocations complete the Park. The Tomball Business and Technology Park accounted for $85 million in capital investment and 500 jobs even before recently attracting two businesses’ headquarters to Tomball—filling out the park.

The last lot will house Walsh & Albert, a family-owned company fabricating and installing commercial HVAC ductwork. Driven by TEDC incentives, Walsh & Albert will relocate 250 full-time employees and create 80 new jobs with its move from Houston to Tomball. Walsh & Albert will lease its remaining office/warehouse space to Metal Zinc, which will relocate 130 full-time employees and create 30 new jobs.

A resolve to revitalize. TEDC is now targeting infrastructure improvements to aid in the meaningful development/redevelopment of the Old Town Tomball district. Included in those efforts is a recent addition of 6.2 acres of South Live Oak Industrial Park located directly off Main Street. The park is being redesigned as a mixed-use development for retail and hospitality.

The Tomball Business and Technology Park accounts for $85 million in capital investment, even before the city recently welcomed two more businesses. (Credit: Tomball EDC)

With roots dating back to the 1900s when Tomball was a railroad hub, TEDC aims to encourage quality investment in culture-rich areas such as the transformation of the 4.6 acre former campus of First Baptist Church Tomball into a mixed-use development with enhanced parking for Old Town. This project is in addition to more than $350,000 in matching grant funds TEDC has approved through its Old Town Façade Improvement Program.

Establishing a standard of excellence in economic development through its infrastructure and collaborative spirit, businesses are trying to get to Tomball faster than a sneeze through a screen door. Because of that, the city’s prosperity is evident to all—even those who don’t communicate using Texas lingo.

