A s part of TexAmericas Center’s Qualified Sites Program (QSP), two new sites — the DataHub Park and the Innovative Technology Center — are now qualified for development. The two development sites are part of a 556-acre tract of land that are greenfield development sites situated on the TexAmericas Center West Campus (TAC West). The site is located at the northwest corner of the 2,839-acre TAC West Campus. The property was previously a wooded buffer area separating a former U.S. Army installation from adjacent roadways and other land uses.

Launched last year, the QSP improves on TAC’s promise of Speed-to-Market and Speed-to-Profit for companies interested in locating on its 12,000-acre industrial park in Northeast Texas. A Qualified Site undergoes a rigorous level of scrutiny to determine the buildability of the site, providing information such as proximity to utilities, presence of flood plains and wetlands, geotechnical reports, and other information typically needed by commercial and/or industrial operations.

Through the QSP, TAC’s on-staff Professional Engineer and economic development professional grade a specific site for how well suited it is for industrial or commercial development based on various site selection characteristics. Those characteristics include proximity to infrastructure; utilities including electrical, natural gas, fiber, water and sewer; soil condition and characteristics; transportation assets; title oversight; and more.

DataHub Park

The 88-acre DataHub Park site is best suited to accommodate small-scale data centers. DataHub Park symbolizes the pivotal role that data centers have in contemporary business operations. The site embodies TexAmericas Center’s vision of creating a collaborative and efficient environment for technology-related enterprises. The name “DataHub Park” was chosen to reflect the site’s prime location as well as the ability for it to function as a focal point for data intensive operations.

“The DataHub Park is a perfect park to meet the demands of today’s data driven economy, ” said TexAmericas Center CEO and Executive Director Scott Norton. “This development is a great opportunity for our clients. It offers a state-of-the-art environment tailored to their needs.”

Innovative Technology Center

The Innovative Technology Center is a 440-acre development designed to meet the needs of light manufacturing in the technology industry. This site is dedicated to internet-focused light manufacturing and commercial office space. The name “Innovative Technology Center” focuses on innovation while creating cutting-edge technology jobs within the tech industry.

“This site is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and creating a dynamic workspace that drives advancement in the tech industry,” said Norton. “It’s more than just a business park; it’s an opportunity to drive technological progress while creating high-quality job opportunities for our community.”

“Our goal with the site selection process is to provide a smooth transition for our tenants to make informed business decisions,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “With this program, our team provides a free comprehensive guide including all the information prospective tenants, real estate agents, and consultants need to find their ideal site.”

Certified Sites are crucial in the site selection process, and because TexAmericas Center self-certifies its sites, it refers to its offerings as “qualified” sites, indicating they meet the criteria for certification.

The QSP provides an honest, realistic assessment of the shovel-ready sites available at TexAmericas Center. The broader goals are to create a high standard for the inventory of qualified sites, filling an identified market gap in the greater Texarkana industrial and commercial marketplace, thus creating more jobs for the region.

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022).