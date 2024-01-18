Tesla Parts Distribution Center Headed To South Carolina

The electric car maker will occupy a more than 250,000-square-foot distribution facility in Greenville County, SC to support its growth in the Southeast.

In the latest news in the Palmetto State’s growing automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sector, Tesla plans to open a regional distribution center in Greenville County, South Carolina early this year. The distribution center, located in Fountain Inn, is Tesla’s first major investment in South Carolina.

“We are excited that Tesla has chosen to call Fountain Inn home for their first facility in South Carolina,” said City of Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer. “This facility will not only create local jobs that will support families, but it also helps many of our region’s existing suppliers get their products to one of the nation’s most innovative automotive companies more efficiently. We continue to be proud of our community’s expanding role in the automotive industry and are excited to see Tesla begin operations.”

Tesla’s Greenville facility will focus on distribution of vehicle parts regionally and will not include manufacturing operations. Total investment and planned job additions have not been made public.

Tesla’s new distribution facility will be located in Fox Hill Business Park, a Class A business and industrial park located on 172 acres in the City of Fountain Inn, developed by The Sudler Companies. Fox Hill offers access to I-385, I-85, the Inland Port, and Greenville Spartanburg International Airport, and is a short drive to the Port of Charleston and the Inland Port in Greer.

Tesla will absorb all of Fox Hill’s Building 3, comprised of 251,100 square feet. Depending on final development strategies, the Fox Hill Business Park campus can accommodate up to 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing activity across multiple buildings.

“Tesla’s commitment to Fox Hill Business Park in Greenville County is a testament to the continued strength of our company’s partnership with Tesla and to the indisputable drivers that make the park and the Upstate a force in the logistics world,” said Brian Sudler, Principal with The Sudler Companies. “Access to world-class labor, a friendly business environment, quality of life and proximity to more than 90 million people within one day’s drive combine to make Greenville County the vital and dynamic area it is known to be.”

The Tesla project is the latest major announcement at the industrial park. In mid-2023, aviation ground support equipment replacement part provider Sage Parts Plus opened its distribution operations in Fox Hill Business Park. The 103,049-square-foot building will also house the company’s new global headquarters.

“The addition of the Tesla brand to Greenville’s business ecosystem is another example of the important role that speculative development plays in today’s competitive environment, and exactly why Greenville County was so supportive of The Sudler Companies and Fox Hill Business Park,” said Kevin Landmesser, Interim CEO of the Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC). “Our market is extremely strong thanks to quality investment by organizations like The Sudler Companies, and we will continue to support site development to attract more high-quality companies to Greenville County.

“Tesla is changing the automotive industry in America and abroad,” added Landmesser. “The addition of Tesla to Greenville County can help raise income levels for our area and create quality jobs. We welcome Tesla’s addition to our community.”