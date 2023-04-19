Tennessee Attracts Manufacturing Facilities

Richardson and 6K Energy both committed to expanding operations in Tennessee in Memphis and Jackson, respectively.

Richardson International will invest $220 million in its Wesson Oil facility in Memphis, Tennessee. This multi-phase project will replace the existing refinery with a new, state-of-the-art refinery plant, furthering Richardson’s ability to fulfill customer requirements and a growing global demand for vegetable oil.

“The Wesson Oil facility in Memphis provides Richardson a strong retail brand and a great location supported by a very dedicated team of employees,” said Tobias Dewey, Vice President, Oilseed Operations. “Collectively, these elements provided the confidence to support meaningful investment and innovation in the Memphis plant’s operations—including significantly expanding our industrial and food service offerings. We are excited that this plan will soon become fully realized.”

When completed, the new refinery will modernize the site and significantly increase production and refining capacity. Improved efficiencies will also drive substantial reductions in water, energy, and wastewater volumes, aligning well with Richardson’s focus on responsible and sustainable business operations.

Richardson continues to remain true to their philosophy of being a business in which customers and employees can place their trust. “There is a 360-degree aspect to what we do. In considering our employees, our plant, and the local community, Richardson strives to be a responsible operation,” said Jason Medawar, Senior Director, Operations, Memphis. “This latest announcement underscores our commitment to business sustainability, to best-in-class facilities, and to our team at Memphis. It also underscores a broader commitment to Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and the state of Tennessee. We are all proud to be part of a company that is here for the long term and an organization that is committed to making a positive impact in the broader community where we do business.”

Expansion and modernization of the Memphis site follows closely behind additional initiatives from Richardson’s oilseed processing division, including a three-year expansion project at their facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan—which is more than doubling crushing and refining capability—and an increase in crushing and refining capability at their Lethbridge, Alberta facility.

Investments such as these underscore a commitment to delivering efficiency and quality, while reducing impacts on the environment.

6K Energy To Build Battery Material Manufacturing Plant In Jackson

6K Energy will invest over $200 million in a full-scale PlusCAM battery material manufacturing plant in Jackson, Tennessee. 6K Energy will invest $166 million in the plant for construction and equipment, expanding to $250 million in future phases. The company will also use its recently announced $50 million U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant opportunity for the factory placing the initial combined investment over $200 million.

“Choosing the right fit for our first PlusCAM production facility is critical in our mission to be the leading domestic supplier of cathode material in the U.S. Not only did Jackson meet our requirements for critical items, such as energy cost and site readiness, but the teams at the state, county and town levels went above and beyond to ensure we will be successful building our plant. We’re excited to break ground and continue moving forward, in lockstep with Tennessee, to achieve our mission,” said Sam Trinch, President of 6K Energy.

6K Energy, the cathode materials production division of 6K Inc., will create 230 new jobs in Madison County to support operations at the new manufacturing plant. 6K Energy’s PlusCAM factory will be the world’s first UniMelt plasma cathode plant, providing low cost, ultra-sustainable production of battery material for localized supply chains in the U.S.

“Tennessee is at the center of the automotive industry, thanks to our unmatched business climate and skilled workforce. I thank 6K Energy for investing more than $200 million in Jackson and creating 230 new jobs to provide greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Madison County,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in North Andover, MA, 6K uses microwave plasma technology to develop advanced materials for industries, including electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, and consumer electronics. With the addition of the Jackson facility, 6K will employ nearly 500 people across its operations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported 25 economic development projects in Madison County, resulting in approximately 1,700 job commitments, and $1.1 billion in capital investment.