T ekniPlex Consumer Products recently opened a new 200,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the molded fiber solutions sector in the Northwest Ohio town of Van Wert. Representing a $40 million investment, TekniPlex Consumer Products’ eighth specialty molded fiber manufacturing plant further expands capacity and capabilities in this sustainability-minded niche with a variety of products, including egg cartons.. The Pennsylvania-based company plans to hire at least 100 people to work at the Van Wert facility, which is part of its $350 million investment in specialty fiber throughout the Americas.

The Ohio plant signifies TekniPlex Consumer Products’ intentions to continue expanding its portfolio not only in specialty molded fiber but also sustainability-minded materials – especially those comprising significant amounts of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, or composed of more recyclable resins like PET.

(Photo: TekniPlex Consumer Products)



“We are thrilled to introduce market-defining technologies and solutions to our fresh foods industry customers,” said Eldon Schaffer, CEO of Consumer Products. “By supporting retailers, egg packers, and brand owners, we help drive differentiation across the entire supply chain – right through to end consumers – while safeguarding one of the most delicate products on earth: the egg. With the construction of our eighth specialty fiber facility, we are ensuring that our customers continue to lead the way in innovation and remain at the forefront of technological advancements.”

Recently, the company exponentially expanded its GeoPack product family, which addresses various combinations of materials science sustainability’s “4 Rs” – reduce, recycle, reuse, and renew – including biodegradable or compostable materials, post-consumer recycled content, recyclability, renewable substrates, and legislation compliance.

Among the novel technologies featured at the plant will be a proprietary fiber production process allowing for stronger, better-quality final products with enhanced protective properties – a differentiator particularly in the egg carton space, but also for several other food categories. In addition, the spacious, multiline facility leaves ample room to develop fiber solutions derived from next-generation materials, with possibilities ranging from cellulose, sugarcane and bamboo to mushroom residues and even hemp.