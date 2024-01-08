Technology Lab Will Invest $1.8M In Nashville, TN Region

The expansion will create 71 jobs at Technology Lab’s headquarters in Davidson County.

Technology Lab, a managed-services provider for education institutions, will invest $1.8 million to expand its services in the Greater Nashville region, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“Tennessee, specifically Nashville, continues to lead the Southeast in headquarters, finance, and tech growth, making this area the ideal location to support Technology Lab’s expansion,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter said.

The expansion will create 71 jobs at Technology Lab’s headquarters in Davidson County. Available positions are expected to be in the engineering and technician fields. Technology Lab Founder and CEO Josh Boyd said the expansion will allow the company to better serve its clients and improve kindergarten through 12th-grade education through technology.

Ag-Fiber Manufacturer Genera Expanding Vonore, TN Facility The maker of compostable packaging will invest $350 million to expand production and distribution at its Sustainable Biomaterials Campus. Read more…

The IT solutions business is a “homegrown, small business success story,” according to Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville).

“This new partnership with the state is growing good-paying jobs in the city and setting an excellent example for future projects,” Oliver said.

Technology Lab was established in 2012 and has 14 satellite offices throughout Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, and Mississippi. The company supports 180 schools nationwide and more than 62,000 students.