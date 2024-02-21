Tech, Manufacturing Companies Invest Combined $9M In Michigan

G-M Wood Products and Ludus also will increase the state's workforce by adding more than 60 jobs, according to The Right Place.

A wood-components supplier and a digital ticketing sales platform are bringing a combined $9 million in capital investment to Michigan through expansion and establishing a headquarters, respectively.

G-M Wood Products will add 25 jobs to its Newaygo, Michigan, facility, and invest $8.7 million in the process. The expansion will increase capacity by adding a 25,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its current site. Kevin Karrip, G-M Wood Products Vice President, said the company is excited to grow its Newaygo campus.

“We are bringing a new technology on site that we previously sourced from out of state and overseas,” Karrip said. “We firmly believe that the value of automated USA manufacturing will continue to increase over the coming years. Considering the partnership with the state of Michigan, combined with the incredibly hardworking employees of our West Michigan community, we are left with no doubt that Newaygo is the right choice for G-M Wood Products to continue to grow.”

The Newaygo County Economic Development Partnership (NCEDP) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation helped G-M Wood Products secure a 50% property-tax abatement from Newaygo to support the project, according to The Right Place.

“We are thrilled to work with the team at G-M Wood Products, providing the resources they need to expand their operations in Michigan,” said Julie Burrell, Senior Economic Development Director of NCEDP and project lead. “They continue to be a great community partner and are a key driver of the continued growth in Newaygo County.”

The expansion, according to The Right Place, will allow for better product control, decreased production times, and reduced production costs.

G-M Wood Products was established in 1987 and currently employs 139 people in Michigan.

Ludus To Establish Headquarters In Grand Rapids Region

Meanwhile, the digital ticketing sales platform Ludus will establish its headquarters in the Greater Grand Rapids area, according to The Right Place.

Ludus, which was founded to help Holland (MI) Public Schools with online ticket sales, expects to bring 37 jobs and a $310,000 capital investment to the region.

“We at Ludus are thrilled to plant our roots in Grand Rapids,” said Ludus Co-Founder and CEO Zack Collins. “Our commitment is to be a leader and contributor to the city’s growing tech scene. Together, we’ll build a future where Grand Rapids stands at the forefront of technological excellence. Additionally, we are dedicated to attracting and cultivating top-tier tech talent from all around the country, ensuring that Grand Rapids becomes a magnet for brilliant minds and a place where tech talent can call home.”

Jen Wangler, Vice President of Technology at The Right Place, said Ludus’ decision to establish its headquarters in the Grand Rapids area “speaks volumes about the vibrant tech ecosystem we are building.”

“It validates that the region offers an unparalleled quality of place and affordable, high-quality lifestyle that young tech talent is looking for,” Wangler said.

A site for the headquarters has not yet been determined.